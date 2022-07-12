LOTUS Bank marks first anniversary, partners LASPARK, with tree-planting campaign

The fastgrowing innovative financial institution also marked her first-year anniversary by commissioning her 20th branch in Idumota Lagos Island and the launch of her first agency banking LOTUSMART to help expand the campaign for financial inclusion in the sector.

LOTUS Bank launched on July 7th, 2021 as the third non-interest bank (NIB) in Nigeria, obtaining its regional license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as a commercial bank. Since commencement of operations from its flagship in Victoria Island, Lagos, the financial institution has expanded with more physical branches to complement the bank’s digital offerings and help deliver a wholesome banking experience to its growing customer base.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at the exercise which took place on Thursday, July 7 on Ahmadu Bello Way, Lagos, Mrs Kafilat Araoye, MD/ CEO, LOTUS Bank underpinned the significance of the exercise on the core values of the institution since its foundation a year ago. According to the head-honcho of the financial institution, the commitment of LOTUS Bank to environmental friendliness is beyond just a symbol on its logo but also reflects on the modus-operandi and the architecture of the organization.

“If you look at our logo, it is a tree, and this is not by accident. We believe in helping the environment and sustainability. What you see happening around the society is alarming, instead of people planting trees, we are cutting them. And part of our core believes as a bank is that we must support growth in all its ramifications. Having trees in our environment adds so much value such as absorbing carbon dioxide which is hazardous to human health, creating shade and being productive, generally.

Pulse Nigeria

“Due to its growth significance, we choose a tree as our logo and committed ourselves to supporting environmental friendliness. In our bank, just to show that we support afforestation and not deforestation, we have paperless devices. We have tablets where you can make transfers without filling out forms to encourage people on the need to protect the environment. Part of the cause of climate change is the fuel we are burning. To mark our anniversary, we decided to support a cause that we believe in.

“Everywhere you go, including places like Idumagbo, a concrete jungle where you cannot find soil, we installed flowerpots there. Everywhere we go, we go with our plants. As we grow as a bank, we are committed to encouraging awareness of the environment and we would also support those who are

working towards recycling and solar energy, causes that help to reduce the degradation of our

environment. There is a lot of partnership we are doing. We are also biased in financing those who are helping to promote environmental health.

Also speaking at the tree-planting ceremony, Adetoun Popoola, General Manager, LASPARK, while commending LOTUS Bank identified partnerships as a critical plan in helping the United Nations’ and humanity to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She disclosed, “We have planted trees in commemoration of the first-year anniversary of LOTUS Bank. I believe it is the beginning of a bigger partnership where we will be planting more trees around Lagos as well as embarking on beautification and landscaping in Lagos. It’s very important for organizations like LOTUS Bank to join and partner with the Lagos State Government because it shows that they are conscious of their environment and that they want to ensure that the environment is preserved for future generations. Also, tree-planting is one of the cheapest ways to fight climate-change and we are happy that LOTUS Bank is partnering with us. We are also using this opportunity to encourage other organizations to partner with us.”

To underscore the expansion of the financial institution into agency banking, Ademola Abere, Head of Agency Banking said, “Financial inclusion is a tool for economic development, and it is the area banks and non-banks are keenly interested in currently. A whole lot of things are happening in this space and it is about bringing financial services to the last mile where you have people offering financial services in communities. We kicked-off on the streets of Obalende where we have our first agent, Mr Peter who is coming on board as the first LOTUSMART agent. We want to use this medium to tell everyone that LOTUSMART is here to stay. It is simple, smart and would help drive financial inclusion to its best.”

About Lotus Bank

LOTUS BANK is a Non-Interest Nigerian Bank deeply rooted in ethical banking, committed to ethical investing and ethical prosperity. We are committed to deepening financial inclusion and broadening the array of non-interest products available to the banked, unbanked, and under-banked population.

Our values are bold, ethical, and births new ideas. They are a testament to our desire to deliver a differentiated customer experience that supports Nigerian businesses and delivers shareholder value. We’re Proud to PARTNER. What are you waiting for? Bank with LOTUS ™.

---