You should know these 3 changes Instagram is making

Instagram proposes to make some changes to its algorithm and a lot of people are not pleased with it.

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri posted online about the changes that everyone has noticed.

Full screen on the feed

According to Adam, a full-screen experience not only for pictures and videos might be more fun and engaging. “I want to be clear that it’s not yet good, and we have to get it to a good place if we want to ship it to the rest of Instagram.”

2. More videos

He said, we love photos but “More and more Instagram is going to be video over time. If you look at the chronological feed, more and more people are looking at more videos."

Realistically, most people watch more videos than they look at pictures on Instagram.

3. Recommendations

If you use Instagram a lot, you will notice that you keep seeing pictures and videos from people you don’t follow. Adam said it is for your good, so you can follow your interests, but if you don’t like it, you can always snooze it for a month.

Here’s what we think

Many people are saying Instagram isn't Tik Tok and the platform shouldn't be changed.

Give the people what they want and still do what works for the company. People want pictures, a chronological feed, and fewer recommendations and yet want to watch videos and reels.