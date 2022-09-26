World Bank reveals 5 key reasons for Nigeria's poor economic rating

The report went ahead to highlight some key factors responsible for Nigeria's very low economic profile which include:

The Russian/Ukraine invasion which clearly has a negative impact on the global economy,

Nigeria's inability to meet its production quota in oil production due to technical inefficiencies

The huge spike in insecurity

Uncertainty on policy direction as the country prepares for the general elections next year.

Worsening fiscal risks related to the PMS subsidy deductions.

The bank report read in part, “Although Nigeria’s economy in 2021-2022 recovered from recession induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices, growing by 3.6 per cent in 2021 with an expected growth of 3.2 per cent in 2022, welfare has continued to deteriorate.

“The country’s economic outlook remains uncertain and threatened by many issues”

As of Sunday, September 25, 2022, the global price of Brent crude dropped as it fell by $4.31 or 4.76 percent to $86.15/barrel.