World Bank drops Nigeria's 2023 economic projection to 2.9%

It added: “A growth momentum in the non-oil sector is likely to be restrained by continued weakness in the oil sector. Existing production and security challenges and moderation in oil prices are expected to hinder a recovery in oil output.

“Policy uncertainty, sustained high inflation, and rising incidence of violence are anticipated to temper growth. Growth in agriculture is expected to soften because of the damage from last year’s floods”.

Recall the World Bank had in December 2022, cut down Nigeria’s 2022 growth forecast to 3.1% from a previous forecast of 3.8%.

The bank noted in its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU), launched in Abuja, that Nigeria had to make hard choices or face a worse economic downturn in the coming months and years.

While making the prediction, the World Bank had revealed that the reason it made the down grade was die to the due to a weak performance in critical areas of the economy which caused slow economic growth in the third quarter.