ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Wonderland responds to complaint and reiterates safety for its customers

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByWonderland

WONDERLAND LOGO
WONDERLAND LOGO

A video of a parent’s complaint has come to the attention of the Management team of Wonderland Lagos at Eko Energy City, regarding a supposed open wire incident and other safety concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Wonderland Lagos is a city built for the entertainment for children, families, adults as well as businesses and one of our major responsibilities is the safety of everyone who visit or work at our entertainment city.

Before Wonderland Lagos opened its doors, a risk assessment was conducted by Lagos State after which the entertainment city began to function.

While we provide spaces for various vendors, regular safety checks are conducted periodically to ensure that our vendors are adhering to our rules, regulations, and safety policies.

The supposed unfortunate incident was never reported to Wonderland Lagos Officials and was brought to our attention via social media, after which we jumped into action immediately to review our procedures and conduct our own investigations which are still ongoing.

We can assure the public that no lives have been lost at Wonderland Lagos, our safety policies are intact, the safety and leisure of our customers is our topmost priority, and we are working with all of our vendors as well as Lagos State, to ensure that Wonderland Lagos is a safe space for all of our children and families.

Children have a right to leisure, play and culture; safe parks and playgrounds are essential, and we do understand this at Wonderland Lagos. We have now requested another risk assessment to be conducted by Lagos State and after a successful approval, we will re-open.

We have unfortunately been unable to identify the child in the video. If anyone can provide us with a lead or if the parent can contact us urgently on ask@wonderlandlagos.com we would be most grateful.

Wonderland Lagos will continue to strive to ensure “safe and high quality” service to all of its customers.

Thank you for your concern and patronage.

Mr. Ezekiel Adamu

Co-Founder

Wonderland Lagos

Wonderland Management

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByWonderland

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wonderland responds to complaint and reiterates safety for its customers

Wonderland responds to complaint and reiterates safety for its customers

Aviation: 4 states with highest air fares emerge as ticket prices increase by 97% in one year

Aviation: 4 states with highest air fares emerge as ticket prices increase by 97% in one year

5G: Nigeria leads sub-Saharan Africa's target to hit 150 million subscribers by 2028

5G: Nigeria leads sub-Saharan Africa's target to hit 150 million subscribers by 2028

Nigeria's FPI status rises as foreign investments reach net surplus of N10.2 billion

Nigeria's FPI status rises as foreign investments reach net surplus of N10.2 billion

Top 10 most used internet service providers in Nigeria in Q3 2022

Top 10 most used internet service providers in Nigeria in Q3 2022

Game Store continues to hit roadblocks across Africa following its closure in Tanzania on Christmas day

Game Store continues to hit roadblocks across Africa following its closure in Tanzania on Christmas day

Africa’s richest woman Isabel dos Santos set to lose over $1 billion in asset on court order

Africa’s richest woman Isabel dos Santos set to lose over $1 billion in asset on court order

Hacker lists demands as Twitter faces fresh threat with leaked data of 400 million users

Hacker lists demands as Twitter faces fresh threat with leaked data of 400 million users

Jumia Holiday Sales: Save BIG this holiday season

Jumia Holiday Sales: Save BIG this holiday season

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk's Starlink set to launch in Nigeria before end of 2022

Elon Musk's Starlink set to launch in Nigeria before end of 2022

Agony of Nigerians over soaring cooking gas price.

Agony of Nigerians over soaring cooking gas price

5 Power plants up for sale as FG, Govs reach agreement

2023 budget financing: 5 Power plants up for sale as FG, Govs reach agreement

Peter Obi

Peter Obi promises to invest heavily in MSMEs, good idea or nah?