#FeatureByYLS: Are you young and passionate? Ready to be inspired and motivated to be your best selves yet? Then listen up!

This year's theme is "Winning Through Career, Business Without Limitations." It promises to be even more exciting and thought-provoking than before, featuring sessions with seasoned professionals and speakers from different industries. You'll get to hear from people like Uche Uzoka Annie, a certified professional chef and owner of Gourmet Twist; Williams Fatayo, CEO/Co-founder of TruQ; Sandrah Tubobereni, Creative Director of TUBO; and Temitope Onisarotu, Marketing Manager, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Holdings.

Winning through career and business Pulse Nigeria

You'll also get to hear from Dr. Buogo Obi-Oketuyi, CEO of Wooddesigns; Derin Philips, also known as DJ Calse; Engr. Oyesiji Oyewale, Automation Engineer; and Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye, HR Expert. These speakers will cover a range of topics, including leadership, technology, communication, problem-solving, and entrepreneurship. You'll even get the chance to ask your own questions and network with like-minded people.

And to top it all off, there will be an exciting music performance by the ace artiste, Crayon! Best of all, attendance is completely free. Don't miss out on this life-changing opportunity to learn, grow, and interact with Nigeria's best and brightest brains.

Time is 10.30am prompt.

Click here to register now.

