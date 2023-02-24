Why 2023 is the year to get Comprehensive Auto Insurance

Comprehensive Auto Insurance is a type of auto insurance that covers loss and damages to the third parties, and to you and your vehicles as well unlike third-party insurance which only covers you against only third-party damages. Comprehensive Auto Insurance also provides you coverage for death, bodily injury, and accidental third-party property damages.

Why should you get comprehensive auto insurance?

Although the different auto insurance packages have their benefits, here is why you should get Comprehensive Auto Insurance, this year.

For protection against vandalism: Vandalism is the deliberate destruction of private and public property. This year alone, several cases of vandalism have already been recorded across Nigeria. Don’t get stuck with unexpected expenses if this happens to your vehicle. Getting Comprehensive Auto Insurance is the best way to ensure you’re protected.

Cover against Theft: If your car or its parts gets stolen, you don’t have to worry it’s covered with Comprehensive Auto Insurance. You can replace it in no time.

Protection from natural disasters (e.g. flood): Comprehensive Auto Insurance also helps to protect your vehicle from damages caused by natural disasters like, flood, earthquake, and so on. According to the Punch newspaper, there will be an early rainfall this year and the flood that would follow could be more than that of last year. Now more than ever, would be a great time to invest in Comprehensive Auto Insurance to ensure that your car is fully covered against any possible damage due to flood.

Cost-effectiveness: Although comprehensive insurance may seem more expensive, the benefits received would help you save costs in the long run. Your vehicle is protected all year long from a wide range of perils that could cost a fortune to fix or replace without insurance. It also covers damages to both your vehicle and the third-party, unlike third-party insurance which covers only the third-party.

Leadway Assurance provides Comprehensive Auto Insurance for all vehicles! This insurance covers your vehicle and that of the third parties as well as damages caused by strikes, riots, and civil commotion. With the rise in agitation caused by fuel scarcity, naira scarcity, and other issues, this is the investment you need!

With Leadway Assurance, you can drive with peace of mind, because you are covered! Visit auto.leadway.com to insure your vehicle in 2 mins or send them a DM on any of their social media platforms.

Instagram/Facebook: @Leadwayassurance

Twitter: @Leadwayinsure

