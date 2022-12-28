While these phone brands have not been phased out and are still very much in the market, the Whatsapp upgrade will, however, affect them as their operating systems will not be compatible with WhatsApp's new features.
WhatsApp will stop supporting over 40 phone brands including iPhone, Samsung from December 31
The instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has announced it will stop supporting 47 smartphone brands including Apple, Samsung among others from December 31, 2022.
'To keep up with the latest advances in tech, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones,'
'These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.' the messaging service said.
This simply means that after the stated date, users who own the affected phones will stop receiving WhatsApp security updates and new features.
Eventually, the service will stop working for them.
According to the DailyMail, users of the affected phones will be sent an alert by WhatsApp before it stops working.
In this recent announcement, 47 phone models across different phone brands have been affected and include:
Apple iPhone 5
Apple iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
