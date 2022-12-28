ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

WhatsApp will stop supporting over 40 phone brands including iPhone, Samsung from December 31

Solomon Ekanem

The instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has announced it will stop supporting 47 smartphone brands including Apple, Samsung among others from December 31, 2022.

Whatsapp
Whatsapp

While these phone brands have not been phased out and are still very much in the market, the Whatsapp upgrade will, however, affect them as their operating systems will not be compatible with WhatsApp's new features.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

'To keep up with the latest advances in tech, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones,'

'These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.' the messaging service said.

This simply means that after the stated date, users who own the affected phones will stop receiving WhatsApp security updates and new features.

Eventually, the service will stop working for them.

According to the DailyMail, users of the affected phones will be sent an alert by WhatsApp before it stops working.

In this recent announcement, 47 phone models across different phone brands have been affected and include:

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote and others invested billions in rehabilitating dozens of Nigerian road networks in 4 years

Dangote and others invested billions in rehabilitating dozens of Nigerian road networks in 4 years

Europe’s largest economy Germany plans to make larger investments in Africa come 2023

Europe’s largest economy Germany plans to make larger investments in Africa come 2023

WhatsApp will stop supporting over 40 phone brands including iPhone, Samsung from December 31

WhatsApp will stop supporting over 40 phone brands including iPhone, Samsung from December 31

Telecom operators threaten to withdraw USSD services from banks as debt hits N80 billion

Telecom operators threaten to withdraw USSD services from banks as debt hits N80 billion

Wonderland responds to complaint and reiterates safety for its customers

Wonderland responds to complaint and reiterates safety for its customers

Aviation: 4 states with highest air fares emerge as ticket prices increase by 97% in one year

Aviation: 4 states with highest air fares emerge as ticket prices increase by 97% in one year

5G: Nigeria leads sub-Saharan Africa's target to hit 150 million subscribers by 2028

5G: Nigeria leads sub-Saharan Africa's target to hit 150 million subscribers by 2028

Nigeria's FPI status rises as foreign investments reach net surplus of N10.2 billion

Nigeria's FPI status rises as foreign investments reach net surplus of N10.2 billion

Top 10 most used internet service providers in Nigeria in Q3 2022

Top 10 most used internet service providers in Nigeria in Q3 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk's Starlink set to launch in Nigeria before end of 2022

Elon Musk's Starlink set to launch in Nigeria before end of 2022

Aviation: 4 states with highest air fares emerge as ticket prices increase by 97% in one year

Aviation: 4 states with highest air fares emerge as ticket prices increase by 97% in one year

Agony of Nigerians over soaring cooking gas price.

Agony of Nigerians over soaring cooking gas price

5 Power plants up for sale as FG, Govs reach agreement

2023 budget financing: 5 Power plants up for sale as FG, Govs reach agreement