WhatsApp rolls out new feature that allows iOS users access to other apps during a video call

According to TechCrunch, Whatsapp rolled out this feature with the 23.3.77 version of its iOS app and allows users to respond to a message, and check for some information on their phone without interrupting the video call.

Recall this feature was first announced by Whatsapp last December as it announced improved features for its video calling.

Other added features like the ability to add up to 32 persons on a video call, message or mute call participants during a video call, share video call links, etc were announced as part of the new features then.

However, for the picture-in-picture feature, WhatsApp had revealed it was in beta testing during the period and would be rolling out in the new year (This year).

Other new features WhatsApp recently introduced include the ability to send out up to 100 images at once including photos and videos. A new feature that enabled users to use and share voice messages of up to 30 seconds as the status updates were also rolled out.

Alongside voice status, another new feature includes a private audience selector that allowed users to control who can view each status they upload was introduced.

On the status screen, users can view a new audience selector button that appears on the status screen, this uploads a menu that allows users to control the visibility of each status they upload.

Before the option of using the audience selector was made available, users had to use the manual option of going through the privacy settings on WhatsApp to choose which of their contacts could view their status.