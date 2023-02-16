WhatsApp introduces 4 new features to improve user experience for Android users

1) Document caption

Users can now properly describe each document they are sharing by attaching a caption when sharing documents. This feature which was formally available for just some beta testers is finally available for everyone.

2) Longer group subjects and descriptions

Users can also use a more longer and elaborate descriptions for groups. This feature was noticed after installing the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.3.9 update.

3) Share up to 100 media

Users can also share up to 100 images and videos while chatting with friends and family thus making it easier for users to share entire albums. Recall this was earlier restricted to just 30 images. This feature was discovered after installing WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.4.3 update.

4) Create personalized avatars

This feature has already been enabled for users who installed WhatsApp for Android 2.22.24.73 update, but WhatsApp added the announcement in the official changelog for those users who are yet to be conversant with the feature.

This file-sharing feature will significantly be an advantage to users who share enormous files via the platform as it has been confirmed that files as large as 2GB can be shared at once.