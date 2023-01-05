Verve rewards customers with shopping spree experience in the GoodLife Promo 3.0

How fast can you clear out your Wishlist when you win the N200k Shopping Spree experience? 45seconds...30secs...maybe 15secs? Why not get your running shoes ready, because the GoodLife promo is set to refill your groceries for you.

It is time to get your shopping cart and take a cruise with N200k Shopping Spree up for Grabs, 1million Naira cash and N20,000 when you transact with your Verve Card via POS, ATM or WEB. The GoodLife with Verve is for everyone.

Thinking about the extra spend that comes with the New Year? Not to worry, just grab your Verve card and make all card transactions with it everywhere you go, to be amongst the latest millionaire to win N1million before the 6th of January 2023.

You do not also need to worry about the urgent 2k! because, with the Verve GoodLife Promo your urgent N20,000 is sorted and up for wins along with other exciting rewards.

Why not Verve up now! and start transacting to get a slice of the GoodLife with Verve. Promo is open to Verve cardholders of First bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, EcoBank, UBA, Union Bank, FCMB, and Fidelity Bank.

For three consecutive years, Verve has continued to reward loyal cardholders through its National Consumer Promo where many Nigerians have received exciting gifts and cash prizes.

The reward program aligns with Verve's identity as a brand that takes into cognisance the lifestyle needs of consumers, ensuring cardholders do not only experience seamless and convenient payments, but also to give customers the GoodLife experience at all times.

If you don’t have a Verve Card, this is a great time to ask your Bank for a Verve card. Promo runs till January 6th, 2023. So, start transacting to keep winning.

Enjoy the GoodLife with Verve.

Terms and Conditions apply.

---