US Inflation: 6 tech stocks lose $500 billion as crypto market value sheds $89 billion

This had led to the shedding of about $89 billion worth of crypto while about 97,000 crypto traders liquidated their positions totaling more than $357 million.

BTC positions accounted for 75% of the liquidated transactions.

Apple was the biggest loser among the six tech companies as its shares fell by -5.87% which made it lose a market capitalization of $154.11 billion. Microsoft was next with a share decline of -5.5% while its market capitalization of $109.33 billion was wiped off.

Amazon followed with its shares dipping by - 7.06% to shed $98.11 billion in market capitalization.

Next was Alphabet which saw its shares drop by -5.9% and a loss of $85.32 billion. Meta also took a hit as its shares dipped by -9.37%, causing a loss of $42.55 billion in value.

Nvidia also lost $34.21 billion in market capitalization following a -9.47% dip in share.

The worsening inflation has baffled crypto traders as the trade figure for the leading cryptocurrency which was tethering around $22,500 shortly before the report was released, is currently pegged at $20,300 representing a 7% drop from the previous day.