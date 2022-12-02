RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Union Bank unveils brand new sonic identity – The Sound of Union

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByUBN

Union Bank unveils brand new sonic identity – The Sound of Union
Union Bank unveils brand new sonic identity – The Sound of Union

Union Bank of Nigeria has launched a brand-new sonic identity tagged ‘The Sound of Union. At 105 years, the Bank is now leveraging the universality of music to engage with new and existing audiences through this unique sound identity.

Recommended articles

The Bank tapped prolific and award-winning music producer Tee-Y Mix, to create a timeless sound and interpret it across multiple genres for today's and tomorrow's generations.

Speaking about The Sound of Union during the official Twitter Space unveiling, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Union Bank, spoke about why the Bank is unveiling the sound identity at this time. She said:

“Over the past couple of years, Union Bank has gone through significant evolution and as a team, we are constantly thinking of ways to connect with our audiences - new and existing. At 105 years, we are entering into a new era of identity and the Sound of Union represents a milestone for us. We have produced a distinct tone and instrumental melody spanning five music genres drawing on our local culture to connect with audiences across different geographical zones. We believe we are the first Nigerian bank to create an identity using sound, and not just a one-off jingle or payoff. This launch underscores our commitment to providing the simplest and smartest solutions while offering the best experience for our customers.”

To launch the sound identity, Union Bank has partnered with Boomplay to release an EP which will include the five genres of the melody which will make the EP available exclusively to Boomplay subscribers for a period before it is available on other other platforms.

Also commenting during the Twitter Space, about the audio distribution partnership between Union Bank and Boomplay, James Afuwape, Marketing Manager at Boomplay said:

“Boomplay is the largest and fastest growing streaming platform in Africa, and we are passionate about building and sustaining the music culture and consumption in Africa. We do this by leveraging partnerships and collaborations and this one with Union Bank was one we couldn’t pass up on. The Sound of Union is a unique project, and we are honoured to use our platform to help amplify the sound.”

The Sound of Union EP is now streaming exclusively on Boomplay. Click here to listen

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByUBN

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Google issues alert over discovery of spyware designed to attack Chrome, Firefox browsers

Google issues alert over discovery of spyware designed to attack Chrome, Firefox browsers

10 oil-producing states borrow N1.31 trillion despite receiving 13% derivation fund

10 oil-producing states borrow N1.31 trillion despite receiving 13% derivation fund

Union Bank unveils brand new sonic identity – The Sound of Union

Union Bank unveils brand new sonic identity – The Sound of Union

Naira depreciates marginally, exchanges at 445.83 to dollar

Naira depreciates marginally, exchanges at 445.83 to dollar

Aliko Dangote the richest man in Africa just got richer

Aliko Dangote the richest man in Africa just got richer

NGX: Indices decline marginally by 0.01%

NGX: Indices decline marginally by 0.01%

10 interesting things to know about Iwaju a Disney production based on an African culture

10 interesting things to know about Iwaju a Disney production based on an African culture

Moët & Chandon illuminates the holiday season with the vibrant effervescence of champagne & the spark of light

Moët & Chandon illuminates the holiday season with the vibrant effervescence of champagne & the spark of light

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips

Trending

Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%

Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%

WhatsApp hit massive data breach

WhatsApp hit by massive data breach, over 400 million user details from 84 countries exposed

Baobab+ celebrates two years in Nigeria distributing Solar Home Systems and introduces its IZILI (Pay-As-You-Go) smartphone offer !

Baobab+ celebrates two years in Nigeria distributing Solar Home Systems and introduces its IZILI (Pay-As-You-Go) smartphone offer !

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips