Uchenna Ezinna-Gboneme, championing the cause of generational business in Nigeria

#FeatureByGenerationalBusinessPodcast: Second-generation business leader and Media Director of Orange Group, Uchenna Ezenna-Gboneme has announced the launch of her brand-new business podcast, ‘Generational Business.’ Hosted on Africa Business Radio, the podcast takes a deep dive into the complexities of running a family enterprise in Nigeria, featuring successful second and third-generation leaders at the helm of these businesses.

A second-generation leader herself and progeny of Orange Group’s Sir Tony Ezenna, Gboneme’s curiosity in analyzing and understanding the intricacies of business succession in Nigeria was piqued after a course at the Pan African University where she met business leaders deeply concerned about the challenges of succession.

With Generational Business, Gboneme simplifies the ambiguities and complexities surrounding family run businesses in Nigeria. Two episodes down, Generational Business so far has featured Funtuna Limited’s Tolulola Olumide and Chisco Energy’s Chidi Anyaegbu, eight more guests will be revealed to complete the podcast’s first season.

“It is eye-opening to show the different businesses in Nigeria that are family-led. My goal for ‘Generational Business’ is to throw light on how generational businesses thrive in our climate, how they are able to set up structures that stand the test of time, and ultimately, how to balance the delicate dynamics of family ties.” Gboneme explained.

According to a recent report from the Harvard Business Review, about 70% of family firms globally fail to pass on to the second generation, and only 30% of them remain in contention. Among the third generation, only 10% are still being passed down.

The podcast seeks to unravel the driving forces behind family businesses and dynasties across the Nigerian landscape, giving a more in-depth and closer look at the family business dynamics through two or more generations, and uncovering the people, policies, principles, and visions that drive these long-standing companies as well as having more women run family businesses.

Generational Business streams on Africa Business Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. In its first season, featuring Chidi Anyaegbu Jr. of Chisco Energy Nigeria Limited and Tolulola Olumide, Executive Director, Funtuna Ventures Nigeria Limited amongst others.

https://www.africabusinessradio.com/podcast/112

About Uchenna Ezenna-Gboneme

Uchenna Ezenna-Gboneme is a highly experienced and versatile marketing, communications and branding expert with a deep history of working in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Boston University (2008) as well as a postgraduate degree in Digital Business. With an impressive 15 years of experience in media and communications in Nigeria, she currently serves as the Media and Communications Director of Orange Group Nigeria. As a second-generation family business leader, she is passionate about using her experience to educate the next generation of family business owners.

