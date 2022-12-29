Twitter suffers downtime as platform undergoes backend server architecture changes

According to Downdetector, the outage tracking website, the outage started at around 12:51 AM on Thursday morning when some Twitter users first lodged the report.

The downtime further peaked around 01:31AM with over 10,000 user reports and was noticed to be resolved around 4AM as users later had access to their accounts.

Further report showed that as many as 51% of the users reported having website-related issues while 44% of users reported inability to log-in to their accounts.

Twitter owner, Elon Musk later Tweeted that the platform was undergoing some “Significant backend server architecture changes” adding that “Twitter should feel faster.” after the changes.

Since the social media platform changed ownership, it has faced several quick paced changes as its new owner, Elon Musk had arrived with an urgent aim of effecting innovations to the company’s structure.

This had seen many core staff lose their jobs and a lot of technical details tweaked at Twitter.

This caused some disruptions to the platform as it has before now, experienced some major downtime which has been traced to the lack of manpower or technical changes in its backend.

In a recent podcast hosted by David Friedberg, Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has admitted to making some mistakes since he assumed ownership of Twitter.

“My error rate in being the Chief Twit will be less over time, but in the beginning, we'll make, obviously, a lot more mistakes, because I'm new to... hey, I just got here, man,' Musk told the All-In Podcast on Christmas eve.