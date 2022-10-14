RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Twitter set to regulate how users tag, mention others in tweets

Solomon Ekanem

Twitter's aim to update user preferences has been taken a notch higher as the bird app is working toward curtailing how users tag and mention other users in tweets.

This development which is believed to be in the works was revealed by top tech analyst and security researcher, Jane Manchun Wong.

In a tweet she posted, Wong revealed the bird app will soon be testing the new feature which would allow users to regulate the way other users tag or mention them in posts.

It was easier for Twitter users to get the attention of any other user no matter his status by just tagging them to a post by mentioning their username, this practice has been abused by some users over time. To curtail this practice, most Twitter users have over the years, used other features to limit access to their profiles.

One of the earlier features allowed users to regulate the people who can comment on their posts by limiting the replies to their followers only or a select group of people. The feature which was launched in 2020, allowed users to limit who can reply to a tweet to just the people they follow or to people they have mentioned in the tweet.

The recently launched Twitter Circles feature now gives users the option of allowing only a select group of people to see certain tweets.

Another feature which was recently added was the ’Unmention’ feature where users had the option of ‘Unmentioning’ themselves from posts thereby leaving such conversations.

When enabled, it unlinks the user’s handle from any Twitter posts or threads the user wishes to leave. The user will no longer be tagged in future tweets, and will also, not be able to receive any replies from the same thread.

However, there was no option for blocking off tags, a feature which has for some very private people, been an issue as unnecessary tags have been observed as privacy breaches as trolls have used the opportunity to launch unnecessary attacks on some app users.

