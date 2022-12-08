Twitter moves to hike up subscription fees after app store row with Apple

According to Techcrunch, if Twitter decides to fix its subscription fees depending on the amount it spends to offset App Store fees, it should charge $10.38 — but the proposed $11 subscription fees sound like a rounded-off figure.

Although Twitter is yet to officially confirm the price hike, it appears to be a way of creating an option for the company's finances after Twitter owner, Elon Musk recently disagreed with Apple’s app store charge.

Recall Musk had last month, publicly tackled Apple over their insistence to charge 30% transaction fees for apps on its iOS store.

This development halted Twitter Blue's launch for the third time after it was earlier suspended by Musk over the infiltration of scammers and lots of parody accounts who took advantage of the new verification update.

Musk had gone on a Twitter rant to accuse Apple of trying to boot the app out of its app store and this was followed up with Musk being invited to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, by Apple chief Tim Cook.

After the meeting with Apple, Musk announced that both teams had resolved their issues and were set to move forward while also stating that both teams had resolved the “misunderstanding” regarding Twitter’s potential expulsion from the App Store.