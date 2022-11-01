RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Twitter: Elon Musk yet to appoint new CEO, reveals his position as Chief Twit

Solomon Ekanem

Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk has confirmed he is yet to get a replacement for Parag Agrawal, the former Twitter CEO who was shortly fired after Musk took over the company.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW
The $44 billion deal which took the business world by storm had created so much dust due to the controversy that surrounded the acquisition.

There were rumors before the takeover saying Musk would fire a good number of Twitter employees and this had prompted most of the staff to launch a protest but Musk denied this information.

His actions however took a turn when he walked into the Twitter head office and announced the ouster of four key executives of the company.

Former Twitter Chief Executive, Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer, Ned Segal, legal affairs and policy chief, Vijaya Gadd, and Sean Edgett, Twitter’s general counsel, were shown the door upon taking over the company.

While reacting to questions on Twitter about the vacant CEO role, Musk noted that his current title is ‘Chief Twit’ and he has ‘No idea who the CEO is’.

This puts to rest insinuations about this position in the company and also, gives a hint that he may be hiring for the role in the nearest future.

During his first acquisition bid for Twitter in May, it was reported by Reuters that Musk had some names penciled down to take over from Agrawal.

The names were, however, not revealed to reporters.

Musk was also asked what he thought was the most messed up thing at Twitter and he replied that ‘There seem to be 10 people “managing” for every one person coding

This further confirms insinuations from industry watchers that they may be a gale of sacks looming in the near months.

A quick check on former CEO, Parag Agrawal’s Twitter bio still showed he had ‘Twitter CEO’ on it

