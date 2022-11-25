Twitter differentiates verification checkmarks for companies, govt accounts and individuals

Confirmed company accounts on Twitter will have a gold checkmark, government accounts will have a grey checkmark while all other individuals, whether celebrities or not, will maintain the blue checkmark.
Elon Musk has confirmed Twitter will add grey and gold verification checkmarks to the already-known blue checkmark as a means to differentiate accounts representing individuals, businesses and governments.
Musk has been embroiled in a wave of uncertainty concerning his plan to roll out the new feature - Twitter Bue which aims to take over and manage the new subscription feature.
Ever since he took over the social media platform, Musk has hinted at commercializing the platform by introducing a subscription plan for users who want to keep their verified status and also, make the option of having a checkmark open for anyone who can afford the $8 monthly subscription payment.
The plan had, however, suffered setbacks when trolls and impersonators took advantage of the plan to launch fake accounts and cause chaos on the platform. Musk had gone ahead to suspend the launch of the feature twice as the platform sought ways to end the impersonation and bring back sanity to the platform.
Last week, Elon Musk hinted that Twitter will consider changing the way verification checkmarks for different accounts were presented. He hinted Twitter may go ahead to display different color verification badges for select accounts, a plan he has now confirmed he will go ahead with in a recent tweet.
Earlier today, in reply to a Twitter user @cryptoking who complained of not being able to subscribe to the feature, Musk replied, “Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week (December 2, 2022). Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not), and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check activates. Painful, but necessary.”
It is further expected that Twitter will introduce a stricter means of authentication for verification badges after the disruptions caused by the paid blue tick badges earlier this month.
