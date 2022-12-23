ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter Blue woos video content creators with 2GB 1-hour-long video upload

Solomon Ekanem

Twitter has announced new changes to its video policy by allowing video uploads of up to 2GB in a bid to woo video content creators and also, make the app more appealing to users who subscribe to its paid service.

This was recently disclosed via the Twitter blog page where it announced modifications to its video uploading policy.

According to the update, Twitter Blue subscribers can now share more content by uploading videos up to 60 minutes long (1080p) when using the web - Twitter.com.

iOS and Android subscribers will be able to upload videos up to 10 minutes long while users who are yet to subscribe to Twitter Blue can still upload videos up to four minutes in length on any platform.

Before this update, video uploads by Twitter Blue subscribers were just limited to a 10-minute-long duration on the platform at 1080p resolution with a file size limit of 512MB.

Twitter further revealed that there will be no limit to the number of videos subscribers can upload, even if all videos are the maximum length.

We strive to maintain the highest possible video quality for all videos uploaded to our platform. However, we may modify or adapt your original video for distribution, syndication, publication, or broadcast by us and our partners and/or make changes in order to adapt it to different media, including modifying the resolution and bitrate of the original video while streaming based on the speed and stability of the viewer’s internet connection,” the company said on a support page.

TechCrunch has, however, noted the corresponding copyright issues that may arise from this new development. Twitter may have to face piracy-related challenges as users might post movies or whole episodes of TV shows and other copyrighted materials.

Mashable had reported late last month how users started posting full-length movies on Twitter thus revealing there was an enforcement issue with the platform's copyright violation policy.

Solomon Ekanem
