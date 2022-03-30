Train attack: APC commiserates with ex-Zamfara deputy governor

“The chairman of the party, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, on behalf of the entire APC family in Zamfara, sympathises with the victims of Monday’s unfortunate train attack by terrorists’ while on its way from Abuja to Kaduna.

“The chairman particularly sympathises with the APC chieftain and former deputy governor of the state, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, who was shot in the leg by the miscreants.

“The party wishes him a quick recovery as he recuperates after undergoing a surgery to remove the bullet.

“It also salutes the courage of the military for moving in on time to save the situation,” he said.

He urged the military to intensify efforts at rescuing passengers suspected to have abducted during the attack and dealing appropriately with the perpetrators.

Idris prayed Allah to bring an end to all forms of criminality in the country.