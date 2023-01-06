The best financial decision you can make in January to avoid a Sapa induced Shege in 2023

Just kidding, but doesn’t it always seems like a never ending month? Everyone talks about how long January can be, and indeed it can appear to have 42 days, after spending money to make your December as Detty as possible.

Taking a cab for every trip (did you see those surges isonu? Phew), buying concert tickets (both the ones you missed because the artist ended up coming early meanwhile, you got there late or the one you ended up waiting many hours because you got there too early), going to parties, buying new outfits to slay with, travelling home or going on vacation, buying food, drinks and gifts, it's very normal to realise how broke you have become in January, very broke, in fact.

Hope you at least have plenty photos and videos for fond memories to ease the pain ?

Cue in mutual funds

One of the best ways to get more value on your savings is by investing in mutual funds. Hopefully you have some money stashed away already that you can withdraw from to ease small stress this Gbeju January.

If not, don’t worry, you can at least start now so you have some cushion for next time. If you are wondering what mutual funds are, the benefit derived is like how a group of people aim to share a whole cow so each of themcan get more pieces of the juicy bits and more meat in bulk rather than buying in smaller chunks. You will agree that it is more cost effective to buy in bulk.

That’s how mutual funds work, it’s a collective investment scheme where individuals can invest with as little as N5,000 and get similar rate of returns as individuals investing say, N1m. Contributions from different investors like you and I are then pooled together and invested by professional fund managers -Stanbic IBTC Asset Management (insert wink emoji )in money market instruments, stocks, bonds and other securities, on our behalf.

Don’t let the big words fool you, mutual funds are like ajo (local daily or monthly contributions) but with the added benefit of interests and investment returns.

Major difference being, when you save in ajo, the maximum you can get is what you put in, but when you invest in mutual funds, you get extra income from the returns earned because your money has been put to work by Stanbic IBTC. There is also the risk of someone running off with the ajo money which is non-existent in the case of a mutual fund.

One of the best platforms to invest in mutual funds is the Stanbic IBTC Mutual funds plans. There are different options for you based on your investment behaviour. With as low as N5,000, you can become an investor and expect competitive returns on your investment. We also know some of you just broke yourwooden kolo, please give those savings a chance to ‘gbera’ by investing in mutual funds this year instead

Why mutual funds?

The best part of investing in Stanbic IBTC mutual funds is the reduced risk and diversification.

Your money is safe, it is not like all those Ponzi schemes where the owner of the business could run off with your money. Stanbic IBTC is a reputable company and is regulated by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), so your money is as safe as it can be .

We are also very accessible through the web, mobile app and any of our physical locations- you can walk in anytime to ask questions.

Mutual funds ensures your funds are invested in diverse return-bearing financial instruments that ensures you earn maximum returns on your fund.We ensure colored eggs are in your basket.

No one should convince you too hard to invest your money, the way sapa is on the street these days, you need to triple and quadruple your income if you can, especially when it could come in handy in January when everyone's eyes are red and pockets are dry.