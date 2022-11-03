The 8 best sites to buy steam accounts (2023)

Steam currently has over 120 million active gamers, making it hard for new gamers to become popular. As a result, many people are flocking to aggressive marketing strategies that can help them gain the visibility they seek.

Buying Steam accounts is one strategy you should implement if you want to gain visibility on this platform. This strategy allows you to build your audience and expand your reach beyond what you would get if you had to stick with your self-created Steam account. Buying steam accounts can strengthen your online presence, helping you win over the trust of your audience.

If you've never bought Steam accounts, you may be worrying about where to buy them from. In this article, we'll not only reveal the top eight websites where you can buy Steam accounts, but we'll also spotlight the best of them all, which you should totally go for if you want premium quality.

8 Best Sites to Buy Steam Accounts

When buying Steam accounts, there is a lot you should consider. One of these is safety. Out of the thousands of websites that claim to deliver Steam accounts, only a few are safe to use.

If you buy Steam accounts from the wrong service provider, you may be jeopardizing the credibility of your gaming brand, and you may also be compromising sensitive data such as your billing information.

Therefore, you need to buy Steam accounts from a website that is legit, authentic, and trustworthy. A legit website will put several layers of security in place to ensure your safety and will also prioritize your credibility.

Finding a legit company is a bit of a challenge. To help you out, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the best eight websites you would buy Steam accounts from.

UseViral (Top Choice!) SidesMedia Get Accs PlayerAuctions Account Kings Elitepvpers EpicNPC IGVault

UseViral is the king of social media marketing. Since its launch in 2009, it has been delivering top-quality social media promotion services to help small and medium-sized businesses excel in competitive industries.

UseViral is now known as the largest social media marketplace, so if you're looking to boost your social media account on any platform, you can always find the perfect solution on this website.

With UseViral, you can easily and securely buy as many Steam accounts as you need. Although there are numerous other websites where you can buy Steam accounts, most users stay loyal to UseViral because it is the safest option for buying Steam accounts. Once you place an order, you will receive a confirmation mail which contains your order tracking number. This is a unique code that allows you to keep a watchful eye on the status of your other. So, you can always confirm whether or not your order is delivered as promised.

Key Features

Reputable for providing the highest quality social media marketing services.

Offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on every order.

Guarantees fast delivery, so you don't have to wait for hours or days after placing an order.

Provides 24/7 customer support via live chat.

Guarantees a 30-day refill on each order.

Strictly adheres to the community guidelines of Steam.

Offers variable pricing plans so you can choose the pricing that best meets your budget.

Accepts multiple payment methods such as Visa Card, MasterCard, PayPal, Discover, and American Express.

Pricing

UseViral offers a minimum of one Steam account which costs $3. Depending on your budget, you can buy as many as 150 Steam accounts at $329, which means that you get to save $121 if you buy the maximum quantity of Steam accounts on UseViral.

Right behind UseViral is its close contender, SidesMedia. This is another reputable company that offers social media marketing services. SidesMedia aims to help business owners gain more exposure for their brands and increase their audience. If this sounds like something you want to achieve, you should consider buying social media services from SidesMedia.

Just like UseViral, SidesMedia offers promotional services for all the major social networking platforms. Besides buying social media services, you can also buy social media accounts on 13 different platforms.

Naturally, you might be wary of buying social media accounts, especially if this is your first time. However, with SidesMedia, there is nothing to worry about. SidesMedia has many great features to make the most of when you buy social media accounts from them.

Key Features

Follows all the community guidelines of Steam.

Offers 24/7 customer services to quickly resolve any issues you may face.

Automatically refills all orders within 30 days of purchase.

Offers variable plans with different pricing packages so you can choose the option that best works for you.

Assigns you a unique order tracking number to keep you in the loop.

Accepts multiple payment methods such as Visa Card, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

Pricing

On SidesMedia, you can buy just one Steam account for as low as $2. You can also buy as many as 150 accounts, which come with a decent discount. The more Steam accounts you buy, the more discounted the prices will be.

3. Get Accs

Get Accs dubs itself the best marketplace for social media accounts. If you're looking to buy high-quality social media accounts on your favourite social networking platforms, Get Accs is a great place to visit. Besides social media accounts, this website also drives real and targeted traffic to your target destination.

Get Accs promised manually registered Steam accounts which will not put you at risk of getting banned. Once you visit the Get Accs website, you can find the service you're looking for by navigating to the menu.

If you love variety, you'll definitely love Get Accs. This website displays different types of Steam accounts you can choose from. You can either choose to buy an aged Steam Steam with games, or a fresh account with no content.

Get Accs also displays the availability of their services, so you will first verify whether or not the service you want is in stock.

Key Features

Delivers high-quality steam accounts with minimal chances of getting banned.

All accounts are manually registered.

Offers customer support via live chat.

Gives you the option to choose the type of Steam account you want.

Offers a full refund if they fail to deliver or if the service you receive is not as described.

Accepts multiple payment options such as credit cards, Coinbase, and Cryptocurrency.

Pricing

Their pricing is based on the packages you buy. At $0.99, aged steam accounts with no content are the cheapest accounts you can buy on Get Accs, while some accounts cost up to $34.

4. PlayerAuctions

PlayerAuctions prides itself on delivering high-quality MMO game assets, such as Steam accounts. Gamers flock to Player Auctions because this is one of the safest platforms where you can buy Steam accounts today. Through a proprietary security technology known as PlayerGuardian, PlayerAuctions ensures your safety, as well as that of your payment information, and your personal information.

Besides their high level of security, PlayerAuctions is also reputable for their ability to exceed customer expectations with top-value products and fast delivery. They also have an outstanding customer support team that is ever ready to assist you with your order.

PlayerAuctions is a marketplace where you can sign up as a buyer or seller. This means that there are many different sellers on this platform, similar to other marketplaces. On this platform, buyers can leave an honest review after a successful purchase. Therefore, before placing an order, you can go through the reviews to see what other people are saying about the product you want to buy.

There are thousands of games that are no longer available for purchase or download. However, when you buy Steam accounts on PlayerAuctions, you'll get automatic access to these games, as long as the account you buy still has these games in its library.

Key Features

Provides access to thousands of games you may not find elsewhere.

Promises a secure, trusted, and risk-free purchase.

Allows you to personally contact a seller before buying a Steam account from them.

Ensures the safety of your billing information by using proprietary security technology.

Offers a money-back guarantee if you don't get what you order for.

Guarantees full access to Steam accounts, so you can change all account information as desired.

Delivery is done within 24 hours of purchase.

Provides customer support via Messenger, Twitter, and WhatsApp, among others.

Pricing

The pricing starts from $5. However, some Steam accounts on PlayerAuctions may require you to spend six figures.

5. Account Kings

Account Kings, as the name implies, is a great place to buy gaming accounts. You'll find accounts which contain your favourite games, and at affordable prices. If you're looking for a legit company that solely deals in gaming accounts, Account Kings is a website worth considering.

This company provides some of the safest Steam accounts on the market. If you have Steam accounts to sell, you can sign up as a seller. But if you're only looking to buy Steam accounts and play games, then you can sign up as a buyer.

All the gaming accounts on this website are either from trusted sellers or created in-house by their gaming experts. Account Kings has a solid reputation for delivering outstanding gaming accounts and providing top-notch customer service.

If you want to buy Steam accounts on this platform, browse through their catalogue to see their newest listings. You'll get to see how many accounts are in stock, and you'll also get to see all the information you need to know about an account before adding it to your cart. These include the age of the account, the number of games on the account, and the market value of these games. If you are unable to find the type of Steam account you want, you can always return at a later date to find it.

Although each order comes with free 30-day insurance, Account Kings gives you the option to extend your insurance by 6 or 12 months. Alternatively, you can also buy a lifetime insurance for your Steam account.

Key Features

Provides multiple account types for you to choose from.

Each order comes with a free 30-day insurance to protect your account from any recoveries.

Covers each order with a limited warranty.

Provides an account request form to match you with your dream Steam account if you are unable to find the one you need.

Instantly delivers Steam accounts upon confirmation of order.

Provides 24/7 customer support via live chat.

Accepts multiple payment options such as PayPal, Debit and Credit Cards, Cryptocurrency, Cash App, and Bank Transfer, among others.

Pricing

The pricing depends on the type of Steam account you buy and the number of games it contains. Low-level accounts usually settle for around $12, while aged accounts with higher levels will have you spending three figures.

6. Elitepvpers

If you're looking for authentic Steam accounts, Elitepvpers is a website you should check out. Elitepvpers is a leading marketplace where you can buy Steam gold, skins, and even level-boosting services. So, besides buying Steam accounts, you may decide to boost the level of your existing steam accounts.

Elitepvpers understands how important it is to secure all transactions, therefore they take proactive steps to ensure that things go smoothly and safely.

To buy or sell Steam accounts on this website, you must first create an account. If you're in a hurry to buy Steam accounts, this might be a bit of a turn-off. However, you can easily create an account in only a few minutes.

Elitepvpers pride itself on building a safe and honest community of gamers. Therefore, before proceeding to create an account, you must first agree with the rules of the forum.

Key Features

Requires you to register on the platform before buying or selling Steam accounts.

Allows you to leave a comment like a regular blog.

Allows you to chat with sellers directly on the website, or on any other platform the seller provides.

Sellers set their delivery time and their payment methods.

Pricing

The pricing depends on the seller and the properties of the account you want to buy. So, you might be lucky to get a Steam account for as little as $5.

7. EpicNPC

EpicNPC is an online marketplace for all things Steam. This platform is a community of buyers and sellers connected by their passion for gaming. So, there are many sellers offering different types of Steam accounts. On EpicNPC, you can also trade other Steam digital products such as Steam cards, items, and skins.

To buy a Steam account on EpicNPC, browse through the different listings on the platform, and select the one that best meets your needs. If you're looking for aged accounts, you're in luck. Some Steam accounts listed for sale on this platform were created 10+ years ago. Aged accounts are more expensive than recently created accounts, but you'll get to enjoy all the benefits of owning an aged account without having to spend years building one from scratch.

Key Features

Displays different types of Steam accounts from different sellers.

Requires you to create an account.

Sellers get to choose the payment methods they accept.

Any off-site purchases you make are at your own risk.

Does not include live chat, so you may have to wait for hours to get a response from customer support.

Pricing

The sellers decide the prices for their Steam accounts, but you can get an aged account for as little as $10.

8. IGVault

IGVault effortlessly maintains a positive rating on Trustpilot, making it a platform worth your consideration. This website aims to provide the best services to enhance your social media experience; therefore, you'll find thousands of gaming accounts, as well as other marketing services on major social media platforms.

Founded in 2006, IGVault has quickly risen to the top of the gaming industry. Eight years after its launch, IGVault hit the 1 million customer mark, and it now has over 6 million worldwide customers. Therefore, IGVault has decided to express gratitude to all its customers by introducing a membership reward program which massively improves the user experience on the platform while delivering great rewards.

Besides delivering premium quality services, one feature that makes IGVault stand out from the rest is that it is a brand with accountability. IGVault donates 1% of every order to help people who have been injured in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Key Features

Boasts a 99.9% satisfaction rate from over 6 million worldwide clients.

Protects each order with a free warranty.

Processes orders in 15 minutes or less.

Covers each order with a refund guarantee to ensure you get your money back if you don't get what you paid for.

Offers bank-level data security.

Offers customer support services via 24/7 live chat.

Accepts multiple payment options such as Credit and Debit Cards, Discover, American Express, GPay, and more.

Pricing

Pricing ranges from £5 to £20, depending on the properties of the account you want to buy.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there are eight reasons in this article to buy Steam accounts, and eight reasons not to do a random Google search that could get you in trouble. Make sure to check out the companies that we have talked about on this list if you want to do things the right way, and get your hands on a company that is going to provide you with Steam accounts that will stand the test of time.

