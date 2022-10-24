RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Tenece takes over Africa, UAE as Dell Technology presents Multicloud Formation for Enterprise

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTenece

Tenece takes over Africa, UAE as Dell Technology presents Multicloud Formation for Enterprise
Tenece takes over Africa, UAE as Dell Technology presents Multicloud Formation for Enterprise

On Wednesday, 12th of October 2022, Tenece Professional Services, the leading innovative IT – consulting firm with outstanding track record is delivering first class solutions across Africa and UAE, in partnership with Dell Technologies, one of the world’s leading technology companies with extraordinary capabilities from hybrid cloud solutions to high performance computing hosted CISOs, CIOs, Cyber security/ Storage/ System administrator leaders, and other industry stakeholders to her event “MULTI-CLOUD FORMATION FOR ENTERPRISE”.

Read Also

Tenece takes over Africa, UAE as Dell Technology presents Multicloud Formation for Enterprise
Tenece takes over Africa, UAE as Dell Technology presents Multicloud Formation for Enterprise Pulse Nigeria

We had Windy Adekunle, Senior Systems Engineer, Tosin Amusa, Technology expert, and Abo-El Ezz Mohamed, Senior Services Presales Officer, West & East Africa Dell Technologies, take us on sessions around, Multi-cloud strategy for organizations, Cyber resiliency on and off-premise and Managed detection & response.

Tenece takes over Africa, UAE as Dell Technology presents Multicloud Formation for Enterprise
Tenece takes over Africa, UAE as Dell Technology presents Multicloud Formation for Enterprise Pulse Nigeria

It was an exhilarating moment with clients from various industries to pose questions and discuss modules that enable rapid time-to-value and improved performance. Emphasis was also laid on cloud/cyber security challenges some organizations are currently facing, possible solutions to meet the needs, and measures to avoid such cases. We also had exciting gifts for raffle winners.

Tenece takes over Africa, UAE as Dell Technology presents Multicloud Formation for Enterprise
Tenece takes over Africa, UAE as Dell Technology presents Multicloud Formation for Enterprise Pulse Nigeria

Tenece CEO Kingsley Eze was significantly represented during the welcome and closing address.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTenece

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the 13 most popular African podcasters selected to receive $100K from Spotify

Meet the 13 most popular African podcasters selected to receive $100K from Spotify

Best sites to buy Trustpilot Reviews (Revealed)

Best sites to buy Trustpilot Reviews (Revealed)

Tenece takes over Africa, UAE as Dell Technology presents Multicloud Formation for Enterprise

Tenece takes over Africa, UAE as Dell Technology presents Multicloud Formation for Enterprise

Ugandan fintech Hipipo ranked among the world's Top 20 companies escalating innovation

Ugandan fintech Hipipo ranked among the world's Top 20 companies escalating innovation

A new study reveals how much money Uganda loses to corruption each year, here are the shocking figures

A new study reveals how much money Uganda loses to corruption each year, here are the shocking figures

The President of Kenya offers a solution to the debt problem in his country

The President of Kenya offers a solution to the debt problem in his country

Africa’s richest man Dangote launches a personal crusade against foreign textile dealers in Nigeria

Africa’s richest man Dangote launches a personal crusade against foreign textile dealers in Nigeria

Join Anker Innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a Chance to Win MEGA Prizes Worth ₦500k

Join Anker Innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a Chance to Win MEGA Prizes Worth ₦500k

Polaris Bank appoints Ahmad Chairman, Adekunle Sonola MD

Polaris Bank appoints Ahmad Chairman, Adekunle Sonola MD

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter's former CEO, Jack Dorsey launches new app, Bluesky Social

Get a paid internship and mentorship with a top company in Nigeria.

Get a paid internship and mentorship with a top company in Nigeria

Join Anker innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a chance to win MEGA prizes worth ₦500k. (Anker)

Join Anker Innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a Chance to Win MEGA Prizes Worth ₦500k

How We are Inspiring the Next Era of Tech Innovations - Union Bank - SpaceNXT.

How Spacefinish empowers the tech ecosystem through innovation lab designs