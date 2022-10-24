Tenece takes over Africa, UAE as Dell Technology presents Multicloud Formation for Enterprise

We had Windy Adekunle , Senior Systems Engineer, Tosin Amusa , Technology expert, and Abo-El Ezz Mohamed , Senior Services Presales Officer, West & East Africa Dell Technologies, take us on sessions around, Multi-cloud strategy for organizations, Cyber resiliency on and off-premise and Managed detection & response.

It was an exhilarating moment with clients from various industries to pose questions and discuss modules that enable rapid time-to-value and improved performance. Emphasis was also laid on cloud/cyber security challenges some organizations are currently facing, possible solutions to meet the needs, and measures to avoid such cases. We also had exciting gifts for raffle winners.