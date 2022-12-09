Telegram counters WhatsApp's dominance with 9 new features

Some of the new features include:

1) SIM not needed to sign up

Before now, One secure thing about telegram was that users had the option of keeping their phone numbers anonymous. Now, the privacy has been taken up a notch further as users now have the option to log in without a SIM card.

"You can have a Telegram account without a SIM card and log in using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform," the company said in a blog post.

2) Deletion of chats becomes much easier

Telegram has enabled a feature where users can now have the option of deleting unwanted messages by using an auto-delete tool set to a global auto-delete timer to automatically remove messages in all new chats.

"The timer will be automatically applied to all your new chats with users – regardless of who starts them – and to all new groups you create," said Telegram.

3) Topics feature in Groups gets new features

The messaging platform has also made the Topics feature available for groups of 100 members or more. These groups can now have up to 5 pinned topics – and each topic supports unlimited pinned messages.

4) New 'aggressive' mode to fight spam, fraud

Telegram has also given admins of groups with over 200 members the ability to choose to enable the new ‘aggressive’ mode for automated spam filters. This is to ensure user security and privacy.

5) Emoji search on iOS

iOS users on telegram can now fully enjoy Emoji search. This feature was already available on Android and involved using keywords in multiple languages to look for the perfect emoji.

6) Temporary QR codes come to Telegram

Users who don’t have a username or do not want to reveal their phone numbers can now generate a temporary QR code. "Scanning the code will let people instantly add you as a contact without knowing your phone number," Telegram said.

7) Detailed storage shown to android users

The storage usage page has been redesigned for Android users and can allow users see how much space each chat is consuming on their device.

8) Customized emoji reactions

Chat partners can also enjoy Interactive emojis as users can just tap to play full-screen effects that are synchronized for both users

9) Telegram adds more custom emojis