ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Telegram counters WhatsApp's dominance with 9 new features

Solomon Ekanem

Telegram users are set to benefit from a host of new features the messaging platform just rolled out with an aim to challenge and also have an edge over its rival, WhatsApp.

Telegram counters WhatsApp's dominance with 9 new features (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Telegram counters WhatsApp's dominance with 9 new features (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Telegram may have been challenged with the new features WhatsApp just enabled on its platform a few weeks ago and has also decided to add nine new features on its platform like SIMless registration, easier chat deleting etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Some of the new features include:

Before now, One secure thing about telegram was that users had the option of keeping their phone numbers anonymous. Now, the privacy has been taken up a notch further as users now have the option to log in without a SIM card.

"You can have a Telegram account without a SIM card and log in using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform," the company said in a blog post.

Telegram has enabled a feature where users can now have the option of deleting unwanted messages by using an auto-delete tool set to a global auto-delete timer to automatically remove messages in all new chats.

"The timer will be automatically applied to all your new chats with users – regardless of who starts them – and to all new groups you create," said Telegram.

The messaging platform has also made the Topics feature available for groups of 100 members or more. These groups can now have up to 5 pinned topics – and each topic supports unlimited pinned messages.

Telegram has also given admins of groups with over 200 members the ability to choose to enable the new ‘aggressive’ mode for automated spam filters. This is to ensure user security and privacy.

iOS users on telegram can now fully enjoy Emoji search. This feature was already available on Android and involved using keywords in multiple languages to look for the perfect emoji.

6) Temporary QR codes come to Telegram

Users who don’t have a username or do not want to reveal their phone numbers can now generate a temporary QR code. "Scanning the code will let people instantly add you as a contact without knowing your phone number," Telegram said.

The storage usage page has been redesigned for Android users and can allow users see how much space each chat is consuming on their device.

Chat partners can also enjoy Interactive emojis as users can just tap to play full-screen effects that are synchronized for both users

Telegram Premium users now have the luxury of having 10 more custom emoji packs.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cashless transactions witness sustained growth as NIPS, POS payments hit N318.66 trillion

Cashless transactions witness sustained growth as NIPS, POS payments hit N318.66 trillion

Telegram counters WhatsApp's dominance with 9 new features

Telegram counters WhatsApp's dominance with 9 new features

See Kenya’s plan to reduce the high cost of fuel in the country after it removed subsidy a few months back

See Kenya’s plan to reduce the high cost of fuel in the country after it removed subsidy a few months back

Women are changemakers, essential in creating a sustainable future for all - Soromidayo George, Director, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business, Unilever West Africa

Women are changemakers, essential in creating a sustainable future for all - Soromidayo George, Director, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business, Unilever West Africa

5 tech trends we expect to see in Africa in 2023

5 tech trends we expect to see in Africa in 2023

Ghana’s finance minister lives to fight another day as parliamentary members stage a protest

Ghana’s finance minister lives to fight another day as parliamentary members stage a protest

See why Nigeria is experiencing more growth in its lucrative oil sector

See why Nigeria is experiencing more growth in its lucrative oil sector

Naira falls further to dollar by 0.04%

Naira falls further to dollar by 0.04%

NGX closes negative, indices drop by 0.13%

NGX closes negative, indices drop by 0.13%

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's foreign trade drops to N11.59 trillion in Q3, 2022

Nigeria's foreign trade drops to N11.59 trillion in Q3, 2022

President, Nigerian-Canadian Business Association, Mrs Ebi Obaro, Mr Teshome Nkrumah, Canada’s Senior Trade Commissioner flanked by panelists at the NCBA roundtable in Lagos.

Canada seeks policy to drive investments in Nigeria’s mining, agric sectors

Shop Big Deals this Black Friday on Squad Black November!

Shop Big Deals this Black Friday on Squad Black November!

BIC supports youth in local Nigerian communities

BIC supports youth in local Nigerian communities