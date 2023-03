In attendance were The Project Consultants, Molcom Multi-Concepts Limited represented by the Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Paul Dinwoke.

Other stakeholders from the Mobile Network Operators, MNOs, Bank Executives, Representatives from the Central Bank Of Nigeria, CBN, Value Added Service (VAS) Licensees, and Executives of the Wireless Application Services Providers in Nigeria, (WASPAN).

Dinwoke informed the gathering that the aim of harmonization was to bring sanity into the licensing and utilisation of short codes in Nigeria which presently needs proper alignment with the requirements of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and international best practices.

In a statement issued by the ALTON Chairman and Head of Operations, Gbenga Adebayo and Gbolahan Awonuga respectively, the aim of the harmonisation of shortcodes was to implement a streamlined process for common shortcodes across the industry in order to make life easier for customers as they won't have to memorise a lot of codes for the individual networks.

ALTON also added that following the directive from NCC, Network Operators have started implementing the short codes while the NCC has also given adequate time for subscribers to get used to this new development.

“We are confident this will enhance customer experience across networks.” the body noted.

ALTON also revealed that the migration end date has been set for May 17, 2023 and till then, the old and new common codes will run concurrently, after which the old codes will cease to function.