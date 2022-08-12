RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

TECNO bringing forth magic in collaboration with ABG Tiwa Savage

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTECNO

TECNO set to release another magic after signing ABG Tiwa Savage
TECNO set to release another magic after signing ABG Tiwa Savage

The Camon 19 train is not over. According to credible sources, TECNO is unveiling another variant to join the Camon 19 series.

TECNO, the number one smartphone brand in Nigeria, has announced it is set to unveil another innovative addition to the CAMON 19 series, the TECNO Camon 19 Mondrian version. According to research done, the Mondrian name is not new to too many in the art world.

Piet Mondrian was a prominent painter, very artistic with his designs, and his colour scheme was characterised as unique. What does TECNO’s latest addition have to do with the renowned painter Piet Mondrian?

Well, we have more information. One of the biggest features of this about-to-be-launched Camon 19 is the striking back cover. According to our sources, when ultra-violet (UV) or sunlight light hits the back of the device, magic happens.

Talking about the specs of the phone, the Mondrian edition comes with an array of enhanced features that bring a whole new dimension to the smartphone experience. One of its exciting features includes the super night mode camera that allows the camera to focus on objects with the quad flash, not allowing you to miss the slightest details in your photography and videography.

Photography enthusiasts and business professionals will find that the TECNO Camon 19 Mondrian is a great addition to their work and entertainment toolbox.

We also heard that a launch would be happening soon, and that the African Bad Girl, Tiwa Savage, would be unveiling the Camon 19 Mondrian smartphone at the event.

TECNO has always shown the world that it is all about innovation and creativity, and this latest addition to the Canon 19 device proves so. TECNO has not come out to admit or debunk it yet, but with the frenzy gathering around the Mondrian all over the internet, we cannot wait to see this new device.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTECNO

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TECNO bringing forth magic in collaboration with ABG Tiwa Savage

TECNO bringing forth magic in collaboration with ABG Tiwa Savage

3 best sites to buy YouTube subscribers (real and active)

3 best sites to buy YouTube subscribers (real and active)

Coca-Cola unveils its 'Believe and Win' Under-the-Crown promo, to take 5 customers to Qatar World Cup

Coca-Cola unveils its 'Believe and Win' Under-the-Crown promo, to take 5 customers to Qatar World Cup

51st AGM: GSK Consumer Nigeria PLC grows revenue by 5.42% amid tough operating environment

51st AGM: GSK Consumer Nigeria PLC grows revenue by 5.42% amid tough operating environment

Equity market posts losses, market capitalisation down by 0.12%

Equity market posts losses, market capitalisation down by 0.12%

Nigeria’s crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC

Nigeria’s crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC

21 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos ports

21 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos ports

Future of payments: The integration of instant messaging apps with payment services

Future of payments: The integration of instant messaging apps with payment services

NCC defends new fees on adverts, promos, rejects double taxation claim

NCC defends new fees on adverts, promos, rejects double taxation claim

Trending

L-R: Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Bisi ONI; Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abiodun AKINJAYEJU; Head, Brand Communication & Customer Experience, Ms Joan Oghosa EDIAGBONYA; Head, Operations & Management Services, Mr. Kunle ADELABU at the Media Briefing

FundQuest celebrates 10th anniversary with a goal to explore new heights

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Olowo, LIRS Chairman, Ayodele Subair and Beulah Adeoye, Partner, Deloitte Nigeria. (LIRS)

LIRS launches whistleblowing initiative to promote ethical standards

Jumia launches a quick commerce platform in Nigeria with 20 minutes delivery in Lagos

Jumia launches a quick commerce platform in Nigeria with 20 minutes delivery in Lagos

Medic-West-Africa-Exhibition-Conference

Medic West Africa returns to showcase latest in technological advancement