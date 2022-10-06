Tech industry workers revolt as Apple, At&T orders end to 100% remote work

One email has, however, come to put an end to the remote work in the organization and staff will not be finding that funny.

For Apple chief executive, Tim Cook, his memo outlined the need for his employees to return to the office at least, three times daily which was fixed for Tuesdays, Thursdays and a third day to be determined by individual teams.

Cook had described the move as necessary to “enhance” the company’s ability to work flexibly, “while preserving the in-person collaboration that is so essential to our culture”.

Cook had earlier mulled plans of forcing staff to resume every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday but had jettisoned the idea due to obvious reasons.

For the staff of AT&T, the world’s largest telecommunication company, they had rejected the company’s request asking them to resume at the office.

Workers in the communications sector in the US had all agreed that staff would work from home until the end of March 2023, but workers in the company are decrying the company's stance requiring workers to resume before the agreed date.

Other AT&T service staff also argued that the company had not given them the necessary explanations and reasons why they are being called back to the office while adding that work-wise, production, attendance and their numbers had improved while they worked remotely thus there should be no reason for the recall.

This has caused the employees to petition the decision with some Apple employees coming together to form a group- Appletogether, to set up a petition to push back on Cook's orders.

AT&T workers had also, raised a petition requesting the company to permanently allow staff to work from home.