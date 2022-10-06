RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Tech industry workers revolt as Apple, At&T orders end to 100% remote work

Solomon Ekanem

Some staff of major tech companies may be gearing up for a face-off with their employers over moves to regulate the number of days staff can work remotely.

Apple
Apple

For the staff of Apple and AT&T, working from home has come to be a part of them as the pandemic had ushered in a new wave of remote work, especially in the tech industry where staff carried out all their official duties from the comfort of their homes.

Read Also

One email has, however, come to put an end to the remote work in the organization and staff will not be finding that funny.

For Apple chief executive, Tim Cook, his memo outlined the need for his employees to return to the office at least, three times daily which was fixed for Tuesdays, Thursdays and a third day to be determined by individual teams.

Cook had described the move as necessary to “enhance” the company’s ability to work flexibly, “while preserving the in-person collaboration that is so essential to our culture”.

Cook had earlier mulled plans of forcing staff to resume every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday but had jettisoned the idea due to obvious reasons.

For the staff of AT&T, the world’s largest telecommunication company, they had rejected the company’s request asking them to resume at the office.

AT&T
AT&T Pulse Nigeria

Workers in the communications sector in the US had all agreed that staff would work from home until the end of March 2023, but workers in the company are decrying the company's stance requiring workers to resume before the agreed date.

Other AT&T service staff also argued that the company had not given them the necessary explanations and reasons why they are being called back to the office while adding that work-wise, production, attendance and their numbers had improved while they worked remotely thus there should be no reason for the recall.

This has caused the employees to petition the decision with some Apple employees coming together to form a group- Appletogether, to set up a petition to push back on Cook's orders.

AT&T workers had also, raised a petition requesting the company to permanently allow staff to work from home.

As of today, the petition from AT&T staff had gathered 8,320 signatures hoping to reach 10,000, while the petition from Appletogether had 1,177 with a target of 2000.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tech industry workers revolt as Apple, At&T orders end to 100% remote work

Tech industry workers revolt as Apple, At&T orders end to 100% remote work

NGX transacts shares worth N2.52bn, indices down 3.23%

NGX transacts shares worth N2.52bn, indices down 3.23%

5 Nigerian tech start-ups emerge highest employers with 3,244 staff in 2022

5 Nigerian tech start-ups emerge highest employers with 3,244 staff in 2022

7 most valuable African artifacts that have been returned by Europeans

7 most valuable African artifacts that have been returned by Europeans

bCODE launches a new website as Reebok is set to join ADIDAS, Skechers and Havaianas on their website

bCODE launches a new website as Reebok is set to join ADIDAS, Skechers and Havaianas on their website

The first-ever free mobile laundry in Nigeria is coming to your neighbourhoods

The first-ever free mobile laundry in Nigeria is coming to your neighbourhoods

Adunni Ade and her son, Ayden unveiled as Twisco’s new Brand Ambassadors

Adunni Ade and her son, Ayden unveiled as Twisco’s new Brand Ambassadors

The Nigerian federal government is taking Mark Zuckerberg to court over breach of Nigerian law

The Nigerian federal government is taking Mark Zuckerberg to court over breach of Nigerian law

Redmi A1 + : The most affordable Redmi yet

Redmi A1 + : The most affordable Redmi yet

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

3 Nigerians wins $30,000 prize in Web3 Mara Hackathon (Team Mastermind)

3 Nigerians clinch $30,000 grand prize in Web3 Mara hackathon

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

BREAKING: Govt seals Dangote Cement factory over alleged tax evasion

Elon Musk reinitiates deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion

Elon Musk reinitiates deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion

Medping Social Platform: a blockchain-enabled social network to promote healthy living

Medping Social Platform: a blockchain-enabled social network to promote healthy living