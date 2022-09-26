RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Take your place in Canada 2023 at Nigeria’s biggest study fair

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByThinkCanadaEducationFair

Take your place in Canada 2023 at Nigeria’s biggest study fair
Take your place in Canada 2023 at Nigeria’s biggest study fair

Thinking about studying in Canada! Several others are, but here’s your advantage.

Recommended articles

The Think Canada Fair is bringing together an array of top Canadian Universities, alongside their representatives, to the biggest study fair in Nigeria.

Happening across 3 major cities in Nigeria, the annual event is scheduled to be held in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt on October: 14th, 15th, 18th and 20th 2022 respectively.

The 4-day event aims at presenting Canadian education, in the most exciting manner, to intending students in Nigeria (undergraduates and post graduates).

Lagos Mainland: Friday, 14th October at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja

Lagos Island: Saturday, 15th October at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Abuja: Tuesday, 18th October at Bolton White Hotel, Garki

Port Harcourt: Thursday, 20th October at Hotel Presidential, Aba road

Marketing Manager, Mr Femi Olatunji is looking forward to welcoming representatives from the University of Ottawa, University of Manitoba, University of Lethbridge, Toronto Metropolitan University and many more top universities and colleges.

“We are excited to bring the best of Canadian education to the doorsteps of Nigerian students who are excited to study abroad. From free Visa counseling sessions, to one on one interaction with Canadian University representatives, the Think Canada Fair is providing a remarkable opportunity for several Nigerian students to achieve their dream of studying in Canada.” he stated.

Interested students must register at: https://cadedufair.com/

Or call: (+234) 0906 724 4987 for more details.

Attendance is free!

--

#FeatureByThinkCanadaEducationFair

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Take your place in Canada 2023 at Nigeria’s biggest study fair

Take your place in Canada 2023 at Nigeria’s biggest study fair

Glovo marks one-year anniversary in Nigeria

Glovo marks one-year anniversary in Nigeria

Best sites to redeem gift card | 2022 updates

Best sites to redeem gift card | 2022 updates

EU/Ugandan Government saga continues as the EU summons TotalEnergies for questioning

EU/Ugandan Government saga continues as the EU summons TotalEnergies for questioning

Backed by TLcom and Partech Global, Vendease secures $30 million in debt and equity to help hotels and restaurants buy food supplies in Africa

Backed by TLcom and Partech Global, Vendease secures $30 million in debt and equity to help hotels and restaurants buy food supplies in Africa

Nigerian FG promises to pay reparations to 500,000 Nigerian refugees in Chad, Niger, Cameroon

Nigerian FG promises to pay reparations to 500,000 Nigerian refugees in Chad, Niger, Cameroon

These are the top five benefits of data governance

These are the top five benefits of data governance

Why data literacy is important for your team?

Why data literacy is important for your team?

Data Literacy: How it can benefit your organization?

Data Literacy: How it can benefit your organization?

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

225 creative start-ups to share $618 million investment fund from AFDB, others

225 creative start-ups to share $618 million investment fund from AFDB, others

Forex trading

Forex: Nigerian companies sideline FG's RT200 program, target black market rates

The-Monetary-Policy-Rate

13 banks benefit from CBN's increase in MPR, generate N2.04 trillion in H1 2022

The Double H Experience launches Luxury Concierge Service!

The Double H Experience launches Luxury Concierge Service!