RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Swarovski announces its latest brand influencers in Nigerian market

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBySwarovskiNigeria

Swarovski announces its latest brand influencers in Nigerian market
Swarovski announces its latest brand influencers in Nigerian market

SWNigeria has unveiled model and ex-beauty queen, fashion enthusiasts as well as social media influencer, Kim Oprah, Sanchan Elegushi, Ify Okoye, and Tsakute Jonah popularly known as Saskay, as its new Sparkle Queens during an unveiling event at its flagship store in Lagos recently. Welcoming them warmly into the Swarovski family, the new Queens will join a diverse and influential portfolio of brand Influencers of the Swarovski tribe in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

Swarovski announces its latest brand influencers in Nigerian market
Swarovski announces its latest brand influencers in Nigerian market Pulse Nigeria

The new Queens were featured in a new brand campaign themed ‘the wonder of colours’. In a series of fresh portraits and videos, the influencers are seen in joyous expressions, radiating the warmth of happy colours, while accessorised in statement pieces from Swarovski’s new collection.

Conceived by Creative Director Maya Ekah and photographed by Rukie Jumah, the portraits capture the audacious and vibrant nature of the Swarovski Crystals through diverse expressions of style.

Swarovski announces its latest brand influencers in Nigerian market
Swarovski announces its latest brand influencers in Nigerian market Pulse Nigeria

Over the years, Swarovski has globally aligned itself with promoting the well-being, development, and creativity of women through strategic partnerships and initiatives. SWNigeria has proven to be a pioneering brand by continuously setting the standard through collaborative, fruitful, and meaningful relationships with its influencers.

One of the Sparkle Queens, former Miss Intercontinental Nigeria, Kim Oprah who represented Nigeria on the 47th edition of Miss Intercontinental World Beauty Pageant in Philippines, embodies the charisma of the brand in a graceful manner. While Sanchan, an exquisite model is notable for her fashion, travel, and lifestyle content with an engaging audience who adore her. Saskay considers herself to be “an incarnation of art.” She views a good time in her life to be discovering her talents and skills as well as using them to impact others and better her persona, while Ify Okoye, former Beauty Queen, Mum, and YouTuber is living her best life and inspiring other women to do the same.

Swarovski announces its latest brand influencers in Nigerian market
Swarovski announces its latest brand influencers in Nigerian market Pulse Nigeria

Speaking regarding the partnership, Olamoniso Nduka, Head of SWNigeria said “just like the face of the global brand Bella Hadid, these women have constantly pushed against the ordinary, by creating a new path and inspiring a lot of people through diverse expressions of style”

SWNigeria offers the world’s finest crystal jewellery, with a focus on trends, design, and meaningful branding. The brand draws from the 125-year heritage of the global Swarovski brand, which embodies creativity, exceptional quality, and expertise.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureBySwarovskiNigeria

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The World Cup has already seen more than 85 minutes added in stoppage time in just six games, thanks to injuries and new FIFA guidance

The World Cup has already seen more than 85 minutes added in stoppage time in just six games, thanks to injuries and new FIFA guidance

Swarovski announces its latest brand influencers in Nigerian market

Swarovski announces its latest brand influencers in Nigerian market

BREAKING: Buhari to unveil new naira notes tomorrow

BREAKING: Buhari to unveil new naira notes tomorrow

BREAKING: CBN raises interest rate to 16.5% in response to inflation

BREAKING: CBN raises interest rate to 16.5% in response to inflation

Elon Musk suspends launch of paid subscription feature, Twitter Blue a second time

Elon Musk suspends launch of paid subscription feature, Twitter Blue a second time

Top 6 richest Nigerians featured on Forbes

Top 6 richest Nigerians featured on Forbes

IMF faults Nigeria's monetary policies, highlights 4 ways to create fiscal savings

IMF faults Nigeria's monetary policies, highlights 4 ways to create fiscal savings

Peak unveils the Top 10 #UnstoppableHumansofChange, commences voting

Peak unveils the Top 10 #UnstoppableHumansofChange, commences voting

Nigerian Proptech Startup, BuyLetLive hosts digi-volution forum in partnership with leaders in the real estate ecosystem

Nigerian Proptech Startup, BuyLetLive hosts digi-volution forum in partnership with leaders in the real estate ecosystem

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

#RIPTwitter trends (Getty Images)

#RIPTwitter trends as users predict app's downfall after mass resignation

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing. (PIC)

UK launches $100m programme to support women-owned enterprises in Nigeria

Facebook announces user accounts will no longer have 4 details

Facebook announces user accounts will no longer have 4 details from December 1st

 National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

NBS data reveals Nigerians spent N57.1 trillion on household expenditure in H1, 2022