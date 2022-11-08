RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Sunlight Floats Giant pack on the Lagos Lagoon along the third mainland bridge

Sunlight Floats Giant pack on the Lagos Lagoon along the third mainland bridge
Sunlight Floats Giant pack on the Lagos Lagoon along the third mainland bridge

Commuters in Lagos are in for an experience of fun and captivating sight as Sunlight floated a life-sized balloon pack of the Sunlight detergent on the third mainland bridge amidst excitement from consumers.

The Sunlight brand, which is over 138 years, was introduced in Nigeria in 2009 and has since been all about helping to change the narrative of women achieving their ambitions by making excellent Home care products that offer more cleaning power to free women to do much more outside the home. Sunlight is a staple in many Nigerian homes.

Sunlight Floats Giant pack on the Lagos Lagoon along the third mainland bridge
Sunlight Floats Giant pack on the Lagos Lagoon along the third mainland bridge Pulse Nigeria

The Sunlight balloon was floated on Sunday evening along Kano Street by Oduntan, Ebute Metta. The Brand says this activation is in line with the recent Sunlight Masterbrand relaunch which featured an introduction of a new packaging for the Sunlight brand. This activation is geared towards connecting with consumers and creating an unforgettable experience for them about the Brand.

Sunlight’s new and improved product ensures a better washing performance leaving no residue on your fabric. And its packaging comes in recyclable material, making it more environmental-friendly.

Sunlight Floats Giant pack on the Lagos Lagoon along the third mainland bridge
Sunlight Floats Giant pack on the Lagos Lagoon along the third mainland bridge Pulse Nigeria

The Brand Manager, Sunlight, Unilever Plc, Oluwapelumi Kolade, says the idea behind the activation is to allow consumers experience the Brand on their terms in a fun and memorable way.

“Sunlight 2 in 1 hand wash powder which gives you burst after burst of uplifting fragrance has relaunched in an exciting new packaging and therefore, we are putting the ‘Sunlight Wonder’ on the Lagos Lagoon for everyone to see. While commuting on Third Mainland Bridge, the presence of a magnificent packaging of Sunlight floating like the sun in the sky is unmissable.”

You, too, can see the gigantic-sized Sunlight 2-in-1 detergent pack in all its glory, standing majestically on the Lagos Lagoon while driving or commuting on the 3rd Mainland bridge

Once you spot this mega-sized pack, take a picture of it, and post it on your Social Media page / Story, tagging the brand, you can win exciting prizes from the Brand. (Instagram: @Sunlight_Nigeria; Twitter: @SunlightNigeria; Facebook: Sunlight Nigeria)

