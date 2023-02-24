Stiff competition forces Netflix to slash subscription prices in more than 30 countries

According to the Wall Street Journal, the price cuts took place in some countries in the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and Asia while TechCrunch reports that over 100 territories were affected by the price cut.

Some of the countries affected include Yemen, Jordan, Libya, Iran, Kenya, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Venezuela, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, amongst others.

Netflix stock witnessed its worst day in more than two months as it fell nearly 5% as the company witnessed intense competition from other streaming companies like Paramount+, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu, etc

The company in a recent move, put the lid on password sharing as it began to charge fees for an "extra member" for accounts where users outside one household use the same membership.

Since its inception, Netflix has failed to raise concerns about password sharing even though the act had cut off some potential customers and was seen as a loss on the part of the company.

Netflix however, decided to end password sharing and instead, develop other ways to "monetize account sharing" after the company recorded its deepest subscriber losses in a decade.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the action has sparked a wave of subscriber complaints across social media platforms as the company is the only streamer to charge its customers a fee for sharing their passwords.