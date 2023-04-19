Stanbic IBTC Bank wraps up Reward4Saving promo in grand style

Through monthly and quarterly electronic raffle draws, customers from seven zones across Nigeria have won cash prizes ranging from ₦‎100,000 to ₦‎1,000,000. Since the beginning of the Reward4Saving promo in 2021, 630 people have won ₦‎100,000 each, and 21 people have become ₦‎1 million richer.

The season's grand finale will take place this Friday, April 14, 2023, at 1:30 PM prompt, and Stanbic IBTC Bank is inviting all its customers to participate in the wrap-up party. More winners will walk away with cool cash, with some winning up to ₦‎2,000,000!

The event promises to be exciting, with live performances from top artists like Crayon and other activities lined up. As a customer of the Bank who has been saving, this may be your chance to get rewarded for your effort.

Attendance is entirely free, and interested customers can register by clicking here. Take advantage of this opportunity to celebrate with the Bank and cheer the winners.

Stanbic IBTC Bank is keen on promoting financial literacy and inclusion through various initiatives designed to empower individuals and businesses in Nigeria. The Bank has demonstrated its leadership in the Nigerian banking industry and continues to set the pace for others to follow.

The Reward4Saving Promo 2.0 has been an enormous success, and Stanbic IBTC Bank is celebrating it in grand style with wrap-up draws. The Bank invites all its customers to participate and get a chance to win fantastic cash prizes.

