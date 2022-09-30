RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Sony Launches the Cinema Line in Nigeria: Adds New 4K Super 35 Camera for Future Filmmakers, FX30

Sony Middle East and Africa in collaboration with Kontakt Pro Nigeria Ltd., held the first launch and exhibition of Sony’s cinema line cameras on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Jewel Aeida event center in Lagos. It is undoubtedly, a huge step towards engaging emerging talents, key players and stakeholders in Nollywood and the media production industry.

The experiential event which included hands-on demonstrations, in-depth product presentations and discussions with Sony experts from UAE and Japan, was also used to announce the arrival of its newest addition to the brand's prestigious Cinema Line – the FX30 (model ILME-FX30). Also showcased at the event were the FX3, the FX6 and the FX9 full-frame digital cameras, with superior colour science technology, high resolution sensors up to 6k, exceptional dynamic range for any light setting and fully optimized for fast workflow. A key highlight of these cameras are their Netflix Production Technology alliance, a delight for today’s content creators.

“It is important to Sony to make the life of a cinematographer easy,” said Arvin Orsua, Product Marketing Manager at Sony Middle East & Africa.” As a cinematographer, Sony fulfils its promise to support creators’ needs with camera features that make operation simple and output outstanding.”

For decades Sony has worked with the creative community by providing support and supplying tools made by Cinematographers for Cinematographers. The DNA from top film industries and the frontier of digital imaging come together to create a line of powerful creative tools designed to capture emotion in every frame and unleash the true power of visual storytelling from every corner of content creation.

"The new FX30 is a great fit for anyone looking to get started in filmmaking," said Sajeer Shamsu, Head of Digital Imaging at Sony Middle East & Africa. "It features many of the professional features of our high-end cameras at a price point that makes it easily accessible for filmmakers in the Middle East and Africa region at any level. This camera is an excellent starting point to our full line-up of Cinema Line Cameras."

“We live in a new age of content consumption, where we can choose to connect with distant people, unseen places, exotic cultures, and untold stories at will. We can change the way we experience the world, and connecting people’s emotion through powerful storytelling is the motivation behind Sony’s cinema production technology” Shamsu noted.

In a statement, Country Manager for Product Marketing, Nigeria, Ms. Bukola Oloyede expressed delight in the film technology that Sony is making available to content creators. In addition, she said, “We are dedicated to the next generation of motion picture storytellers.” She also encouraged everyone to become members of the Alpha Universe platform because, “it’s a great resource for providing members with access to more peering reviews, educational content, talent showcasing and information about Sony’s growing influence, product line and competitive awards, not just in Nigeria but across the Middle East and Africa region”, she concluded.

