So Fresh emerges best retail organisation in sustainable practice at Lagos Business School’s Africa Retail Awards

Africa Retail Awards Press release
So Fresh, Nigeria’s leading healthy food restaurant and provider of fresh, clean, and healthy nutrition, has been awarded the ‘Best Retail Organisation in Sustainable Practice’ at the recently held inaugural edition of the Lagos Business School Africa Retail Academy’s Africa Retail Awards 2022.

The brand joined other leading retail organisations and captains of industry from around the African continent to be celebrated at the maiden edition of the awards put together by the Africa Retail Academy of The Lagos Business School, one of the world’s top 50 business schools.

According to the promoters of the Africa Retail Awards 2022, the criteria for selection for the category which So Fresh came out tops were successful introduction of new systems that supported sustainable practices; online and offline ordering system; application of technology that has helped the business stand out in sustainable practices and collaboration with other partners to drive sustainability.

Commenting on the award, the Chief Executive Officer, So Fresh Olagoke Balogun stated that the win, which puts So Fresh in the African spotlight, is a reward for the intentional efforts made by the business to provided Nigerians with access to fresh, healthy, and tasty meals.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition from the Lagos Business School Africa Retail Academy. It is even more satisfying that the recognition is for ‘Best Retail Organisation in Sustainable Practice’ which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to offering Nigerians unique, healthy, and fresh meals while prioritizing sustainable practices in our supply chain and adopting environmentally friendly packaging for our products,” Balogun said.

He added that; “This win further fuels our vision to be the prime destination for healthy lifestyle in Africa and to meet the existing need for fresh better-for-you meals in an innovative way by improving quality management, hygiene assurance and offering value-added services to our customers and prospects."

Over the last 12 years, So Fresh has been at the forefront of pioneering the healthy lifestyle and wellness revolution in Nigeria through promoting healthier eating options and habits. The brand prides itself on the mantra that food should be fresh and close to nature as possible, hence the need to create and retail fresh, tasty, organic, hygienic, and healthy food alternatives.

Since 2021, the Lagos Business School Africa Retail Academy, has been nurturing the next generation of African retail professionals, practitioners, and captains of industry. Drawing upon the expertise of foremost academics and practitioners from around Africa, the academy paints a vivid portrait of the history, future, and present state of retail on the continent.

