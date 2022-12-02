Shop Big Deals this Black Friday on Squad Black November!

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Shoppers are encouraged to check out the Squad Black November sale page here to buy fashion pieces, groceries, household items, electronics, food, art, and so much more at unbeatable discounts! The sale is currently live and will run from now till 30th November 2022.

With over 60% of shoppers set to purchase Black Friday deals online this year, HabariPay launched its #SquadBlackNovember campaign to help small businesses seamlessly showcase their products and services online.

The company also supported these businesses with discounted logistics, FREE advertising, and connections with millions of ready-to-buy customers to ensure they would achieve massive sales during the period.

Also, beyond the discounted prices, customers also have the opportunity to win shopping vouchers and coupons through trivia and contests on the brand’s pages. Follow and stay tuned @Officialsquadco on all platforms to be a part of this!

Thinking of treating yourself or getting some early Christmas presents? Shop the Black November sale here — https://squadco.com/black-november/!

PS: You still have a chance to be a part of this campaign as a merchant! Follow these steps:

· Sign up to Squad here — https://dashboard.squadco.com/sign-up and complete your KYC (if you haven’t).

· Upload the products you have for the black Friday sale to your Squad Storefront in readiness for sale, and make sure you reflect the discounts on each product.

· Visit the Google form here to input your details! Share your business name & category, brand logo, email, phone number, and Squad Storefront link.

For additional support or questions about participating in this campaign, please send an email to smesupport@squadco.com.

