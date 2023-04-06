Senate indicts NNPCL for non-disclosure of crude oil supplies worth ₦102 billion

The Senate indicted the apex petroleum regulating body for failing to disclose records of the crude oil supplied to the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) amounting to about $376.6 million (₦102.6 billion).

The report of the house committee on Public Accounts chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide also revealed that the total oil lifting involved in the scheme was 8,399,017 billion barrels of petroleum.

The query directed to the NNPCL reads, “From the review and examination of domestic Crude Oil Lifting sales profile presented for audit verification, it was noted that several deliveries were stated to be jointly lifted by or delivered to Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and Kaduna refinery and Petrochemical Company without necessary details or breakdown of what was delivered to respective companies.

“From the examination carried out a total oil lifting of 8,399,017; bbls with a total sales value of $376.6 (₦102.6 billion) was stated to have been lifted jointly by these two companies.

“The failure to properly separate these deliveries and charge directly to each company makes it difficult to reconcile and account for each lifting, ” the report said.

The Senate further instructed the Group Managing Director of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, to ensure that the specific details of crude delivered to the two refineries are detailed and made available for audit.

The house also agreed that the indictment will be forwarded to the Office of Secretary to the Government of Federation for further action.

The Senate report sustained queries raised against 37 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by the office of the Auditor-General of the federation while 43 other agencies had their queries vacated.

