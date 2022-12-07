Renmoney turns 10, marks anniversary with business community in Nigeria

One of the foremost emerging markets experts, Charlie Robertson - Renaissance Capital’s Global Chief Economist - delivered the keynote address at the event themed: ‘Going Long on Africa’. The event was held on the 1st of December 2022, at The Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. A robust panel discussion followed with Mr. Robertson, joined by Mr. Stephen Jennings - Renmoney’s Founder and Chairman - and Mr. Gbenga Oyebode MFR - Investor, Philanthropist and Founder, Aluko & Oyebode.

Early on in the event, Mr. Jennings reiterated the company’s long term focus on Africa and Nigeria. According to him, “we’re not just present in Nigeria; through Rendeavour and Renmoney and my previous business, Renaissance Capital, we have been here for fifteen years in a very big way. Fundamentally, we are emerging market pioneers and we typically bring a level of commitment and staying power – in terms of people, capital and tenacity – that few foreign investors can match”. Mr. Jennings described the shareholders’ level of ambition, commitment, and resilience - particularly in difficult markets - as unique and said they are excited about the next phase of market development in Nigeria.

Renmoney’s Executive Director, Apekhade Idogho, thanked the staff, investors, regulators, depositors and partners for their support over the years and for being present at the event. He stated that “Renmoney will continue to deliver useful and innovative financial solutions to individuals and small businesses in Nigeria.

Renmoney is a digital bank operating on a microfinance banking license in Nigeria. The company provides loans, savings, deposit and payment solutions to Nigerians. Renmoney is regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria and insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

