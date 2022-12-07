RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Renmoney turns 10, marks anniversary with business community in Nigeria

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByRenmoney

L-R. Yomi Ademola - Managing Director of Alaro City, Charlie Roberston - Global Chief Economist of Rennaissance Capital, Apekhade Idogho - Executive Director at Renmoney, Biodun Dabiri - Chairman of Lekki Worldwide Investments Limited and Lekki Deep Sea Port, Frank Mosier - Founder Kazimir Partners and Chairman of Rendeavour, Gbenga Oyebode MFR - Founder of Aluko & Oyebode, Stephen Jennings - Founder & Chairman of Renmoney
L-R. Yomi Ademola - Managing Director of Alaro City, Charlie Roberston - Global Chief Economist of Rennaissance Capital, Apekhade Idogho - Executive Director at Renmoney, Biodun Dabiri - Chairman of Lekki Worldwide Investments Limited and Lekki Deep Sea Port, Frank Mosier - Founder Kazimir Partners and Chairman of Rendeavour, Gbenga Oyebode MFR - Founder of Aluko & Oyebode, Stephen Jennings - Founder & Chairman of Renmoney

After a decade of driving financial inclusion for individuals and small businesses in Nigeria, Renmoney Microfinance Bank held an event to engage with partners, investors, regulators and business leaders about their experience and outlook for investing in Africa.

Recommended articles

One of the foremost emerging markets experts, Charlie Robertson - Renaissance Capital’s Global Chief Economist - delivered the keynote address at the event themed: ‘Going Long on Africa’. The event was held on the 1st of December 2022, at The Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. A robust panel discussion followed with Mr. Robertson, joined by Mr. Stephen Jennings - Renmoney’s Founder and Chairman - and Mr. Gbenga Oyebode MFR - Investor, Philanthropist and Founder, Aluko & Oyebode.

Early on in the event, Mr. Jennings reiterated the company’s long term focus on Africa and Nigeria. According to him, “we’re not just present in Nigeria; through Rendeavour and Renmoney and my previous business, Renaissance Capital, we have been here for fifteen years in a very big way. Fundamentally, we are emerging market pioneers and we typically bring a level of commitment and staying power – in terms of people, capital and tenacity – that few foreign investors can match”. Mr. Jennings described the shareholders’ level of ambition, commitment, and resilience - particularly in difficult markets - as unique and said they are excited about the next phase of market development in Nigeria.

Renmoney’s Executive Director, Apekhade Idogho, thanked the staff, investors, regulators, depositors and partners for their support over the years and for being present at the event. He stated that “Renmoney will continue to deliver useful and innovative financial solutions to individuals and small businesses in Nigeria.

Renmoney is a digital bank operating on a microfinance banking license in Nigeria. The company provides loans, savings, deposit and payment solutions to Nigerians. Renmoney is regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria and insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

L-R. Stephen Jennings - Founder & Chairman of Renmoney, Gbenga Oyebode MFR - Founder of Aluko & Oyebode, Charlie Roberston - Global Chief Economist of Rennaissance Capital, Apekhade Idogho - Executive Director at Renmoney.
L-R. Stephen Jennings - Founder & Chairman of Renmoney, Gbenga Oyebode MFR - Founder of Aluko & Oyebode, Charlie Roberston - Global Chief Economist of Rennaissance Capital, Apekhade Idogho - Executive Director at Renmoney. Pulse Nigeria

Panel discussion as Renmoney’s turns 10, marks anniversary with business community in Nigeria

L-R. Yomi Ademola - Managing Director of Alaro City, Charlie Roberston - Global Chief Economist of Rennaissance Capital, Apekhade Idogho - Executive Director at Renmoney, Biodun Dabiri - Chairman of Lekki Worldwide Investments Limited and Lekki Deep Sea Port, Frank Mosier - Founder Kazimir Partners and Chairman of Rendeavour, Gbenga Oyebode MFR - Founder of Aluko & Oyebode, Stephen Jennings - Founder & Chairman of Renmoney
L-R. Yomi Ademola - Managing Director of Alaro City, Charlie Roberston - Global Chief Economist of Rennaissance Capital, Apekhade Idogho - Executive Director at Renmoney, Biodun Dabiri - Chairman of Lekki Worldwide Investments Limited and Lekki Deep Sea Port, Frank Mosier - Founder Kazimir Partners and Chairman of Rendeavour, Gbenga Oyebode MFR - Founder of Aluko & Oyebode, Stephen Jennings - Founder & Chairman of Renmoney Pulse Nigeria

Renmoney connects with business community as it celebrates its 10th anniversary

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByRenmoney

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BIC supports youth in local Nigerian communities

BIC supports youth in local Nigerian communities

10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022

10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022

Renmoney turns 10, marks anniversary with business community in Nigeria

Renmoney turns 10, marks anniversary with business community in Nigeria

More than 50% of Ugandans in paid employment earn $50 monthly and they may be satisfied with it

More than 50% of Ugandans in paid employment earn $50 monthly and they may be satisfied with it

Top 10 richest states in Nigeria according to National Bureau of Statistics

Top 10 richest states in Nigeria according to National Bureau of Statistics

Glencore pays DR Congo $180 million over its recent corruption scandal

Glencore pays DR Congo $180 million over its recent corruption scandal

Meta introduces age-verification tools to check underage users on Facebook dating platform

Meta introduces age-verification tools to check underage users on Facebook dating platform

Nigeria's foreign trade drops to N11.59 trillion in Q3, 2022

Nigeria's foreign trade drops to N11.59 trillion in Q3, 2022

What you didn’t know about the Rise Challenge

What you didn’t know about the Rise Challenge

Trending

WhatsApp hit massive data breach

WhatsApp hit by massive data breach, over 400 million user details from 84 countries exposed

Shop Big Deals this Black Friday on Squad Black November!

Shop Big Deals this Black Friday on Squad Black November!

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips

Enjoy whopping N1m discount buying JAC vehicle this season.

Enjoy whopping N1m discount buying JAC vehicle this season