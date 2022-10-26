Remi Dada speaks on building a successful business, Spacefinish wins award for “Innovating Workspaces of the Future"

The week-long event kicked off with its Nigeria Innovation Experience Talks (NiX Talks) featuring successful entrepreneurs with experience building startups. It was held at the SpaceNXT, Union Bank Headquarters; an innovation lab creatively designed by the Spacefinish team.

Spacefinish redefines the workplace with innovative solutions that help businesses adapt to new ways of work by offering services such as architectural design, new build and construction, furniture collections, art installations, and hybrid office headquarters.

Speaking at the event, Remi shared practical business principles for building successful startups. He said that “Businesses need to constantly evolve and optimize their products with technology. This would allow for faster scaling of products as well as large-impact, democratizing services to move from a one-on-one client engagement model into DIY means where consumers can access large-scale services without an extensive time investment.”

Pulse Nigeria

He further discussed how “Owning and controlling the product” is a must-goal for all entrepreneurs. With this alone, entrepreneurs can position themselves as providing value, not labor.

In a world where the future of work is changing, Spacefinish helps companies adapt with creativity. Their creativity has helped companies like Facebook (Meta), Google, and PWC improve employee productivity by bringing people together to do their best work while also creating exceptional hybrid workspaces.

“People do their greatest work when they are together. That’s why our solutions drive productivity, innovation, and collaboration amongst teams. We just happen to create exceptional offices for the future of work.”, Remi said.

The Innovation Summit concluded with an awards night to celebrate those who make an impact in the creative industry. Spacefinish was recognized to merit the interior design category award for its forward-thinking innovations in the creative industry.

Pulse Nigeria

The award for “Innovating Workspaces of the Future" at the Nigeria Innovation Awards Night (NIAN) was received by Spacefinish Head of Operations, Ayodeji Toyobo. Speaking on this recognition award, Ayodeji Toyobosaid;

“We appreciate this massive award, we enjoy creating spaces that help improve productivity, innovation, and collaboration for everyone. In this new world that we find ourselves in today, our mission is to continue to redefine the future of work in Africa, and this is a continual drive for us as a company.”

Spacefinish's commitment to the future of work advances providing exceptional workplace solutions that help businesses and individuals achieve productivity while promoting a more sustainable way for people to live in our modern world.

---