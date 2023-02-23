Queerness in Tech and the taboo of the African product

In this article, we will explore the experiences of queer people in the tech industry, with a specific focus on the taboo of African products.

The tech industry is a complex and multifaceted field that includes a range of careers and specialties. Despite its reputation for being progressive and forward-thinking, the tech industry has a long way to go when it comes to diversity and inclusion- especially in Africa.

According to a 2019 study by Hired, a job search platform for tech professionals, LGBTQ+ tech workers experience discrimination at a higher rate than their straight counterparts.

Specifically, LGBTQ+ tech workers were 16% less likely to be hired than straight workers and were 14% less likely to be promoted.

This discrimination can take many forms, including microaggressions, exclusion from professional networks, and even outright hostility. Many queer people in the tech industry report feeling isolated and unsupported, which can have a negative impact on their mental health and job performance.

Let's Get Closer to Home. In recent times, the media and trolls have intentionally put Paystack Co-founder Ezra Oludi as bait to fuel hateful comments and hurl unprintable names at his rather unique effeminate outfits, reducing his many accomplishments through the years to nothing more than an outfit despite being one of the forerunners of tech for the whole continent.

It then begs the question on this writer's mind- can tech and sexuality coexist or must the tech sector, famous for being a collective group of outsiders also limit a supposed limitless freedom to create? The Taboo of the African Product.

The African product is a term used to describe products and services created by African entrepreneurs and innovators- in this case, with a focus on digital technology.

Despite the potential for innovation and growth in Africa, the continent remains largely underrepresented in the tech industry. This underrepresentation is due, in part, to the taboo surrounding the African product.

Let's delve into academic research on the taboo African Product. In many parts of the world, including Africa, there is a cultural belief that being queer is shameful and goes against traditional values.

In Nigeria, that's a thin line between jail, death, and worse. This belief can make it difficult for queer people to openly express their identities and participate in the tech industry.

The African product, therefore, is often seen as being incompatible with queerness, creating a barrier to entry for queer African innovators and entrepreneurs.

Despite the challenges faced by queer people in Africa, there is a growing body of academic research on the topic. One useful resource is the African Journals Online (AJOL), a database of over 500 African-published scholarly journals covering a wide range of subjects, including gender and sexuality.

Another resource is the Journal of Homosexuality, a peer-reviewed academic journal that publishes research on LGBTQ+ issues from around the world, including Africa.

The Journal of Homosexuality has published numerous articles on the experiences of queer people in Africa, including articles on same-sex marriage, HIV/AIDS, and queer identities in African literature.

In conclusion, queerness in tech is a complex issue that requires a nuanced understanding of the experiences of queer people in the industry. The taboo of the African product adds an additional layer of complexity, creating a barrier to entry for queer African innovators and entrepreneurs.

Despite these challenges, there is a growing body of academic research on the topic, which can help inform efforts to create a more inclusive and diverse tech industry.

By promoting greater understanding and awareness of the challenges faced by queer people in tech, we can work towards creating a more equitable and inclusive future.