ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Police detachment arrives INEC Office in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

With just two days to the 2023 general elections, a police detachment numbering about 30 have arrived at the INEC headquarters office in Lagos State to beef up security around the facilities.

Nigerian Police
Nigerian Police

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operatives fully armed arrived INEC office on Wednesday at 5.00 p.m. with their weapons and luggage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

NAN correspondent monitoring activities at INEC headquarters reports that the commission was busy loading Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in trucks to various local government areas in the state.

The police officers upon arrival began chanting various songs to announce their arrival for the election duty.

INEC in Lagos state earlier on Wednesday, took delivery of sensitive materials for Saturday’s General Elections from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The commission had also begun the distribution of the materials to the 20 local government areas of the state.

The Presidential and National Assembly (NASS) elections are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 interesting things to know about Nigeria’s upcoming presidential election

Top 10 interesting things to know about Nigeria’s upcoming presidential election

Police detachment arrives INEC Office in Lagos

Police detachment arrives INEC Office in Lagos

Nigerians overpay for their internet, according to a global study

Nigerians overpay for their internet, according to a global study

Buhari claims envy from other Presidents over Nigeria's private sector

Buhari claims envy from other Presidents over Nigeria's private sector

In the last four years, Uganda’s citizens have become richer

In the last four years, Uganda’s citizens have become richer

Naira drops, exchanges at N461.60 to dollar

Naira drops, exchanges at N461.60 to dollar

Tanzania commissions a pipeline project worth $3.5 billion

Tanzania commissions a pipeline project worth $3.5 billion

Nigeria's inflation index outdated, says IMF

Nigeria's inflation index outdated, says IMF

Bolt lays off some of its Nigerian employees amidst promises to increase employment in Africa

Bolt lays off some of its Nigerian employees amidst promises to increase employment in Africa

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

WhatsApp introduces four new features to improve user experience for Android users

WhatsApp introduces 4 new features to improve user experience for Android users

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

Payday

Why people are leaving other platforms for Payday 3:0

Mark Zuckerberg is the founder and CEO of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram [Stephen Lam/Reuters]

Like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram start selling verified badge