Pension: PIAFRICA 2023 to focus on investments, risk management, others

Bayo Wahab

Experts will discuss the latest developments and trends in the African pension market, Nigeria in particular at the conference.

The two-day event, which would take place in Mauritius, would commence on March 15, 2023.

According to the organiser, AME Trade, attendees would interface with key players in the industry and learn about the latest investment opportunities in the region.

According to a statement by the AME Trade, experts will discuss the latest developments and trends in the African pension market, particularly in Nigeria at the conference.

The statement reads: “The African pension industry has seen significant growth in recent years, with the total value of pension assets reaching over $200 billion. Nigeria, in particular, has experienced rapid growth in its pension market, with assets totaling over $20 billion. This presents a huge opportunity for investors and fund managers, and the conference will provide a platform for experts to discuss the latest developments and trends in the African pension market, with a focus on Nigeria.

“At the conference, attendees will have the chance to network with key players in the industry and learn about the latest investment opportunities in the region. The event will also cover a range of other topics related to pension funds and alternative investments, including risk management, regulatory developments, and innovative investment strategies.

“Last year’s conference, PIAFRICA2022, was opened by the Minister of Financial Services & Good Governance, Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, in the presence of over 180 delegates from 16 African countries and over 40 speakers. The Hon. Minister took the opportunity to invite the audience to come and do business with Mauritius, which he described as a mature IFC that ticks all the boxes from an investor’s perspective and a platform of choice for onward investments across the African continent.

The statement added that this year’s conference is expected to be bigger, with more collaborators, extended hot topics of the moment, more networking events, and a larger crowd coming from Africa and other parts of the world.

