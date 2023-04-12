The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Patricia introduces Innovation Hub, Africa's tech powerhouse

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPatricia: Whether you are a tech solopreneur or a team of professionals, the Patricia Innovation Hub is for you.

Patricia introduces Innovation Hub, Africa's tech powerhouse
Patricia introduces Innovation Hub, Africa's tech powerhouse

Patricia Technologies is delighted to announce the launch of the Patricia Innovation Hub, a co-working space designed exclusively for innovative minds passionate about putting Africa on the global tech map—mirroring our aspiration to position the continent as a major player in the global digital economy.

Recommended articles

Africa's tech revolution is in the hands of its people—innovative, curious, and dedicated to solving problems; hence, the Patricia Innovation Hub—a space for tech buddies and enthusiasts to connect, share ideas, and collaborate on innovative projects that have the potential to transform the continent.

Speaking at the launch of the hub, Patricia CEO, Fejiro Hanu Agbodje said, “we are committed to providing conducive environments that foster creativity, innovation, and growth for Africa's tech enthusiasts, creative thinkers, and entrepreneurs to thrive and put the continent in the global tech spotlight”.

Patricia introduces Innovation Hub, Africa's tech powerhouse
Patricia introduces Innovation Hub, Africa's tech powerhouse Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The hub, a part of Patricia’s CSR, offers a range of facilities and services, all designed to support the needs of tech-savvy and innovative minds and build a community of passionate individuals committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in Africa's tech ecosystem.

Whether you are a tech solopreneur or a team of professionals, the Patricia Innovation Hub is for you if you've been looking for a vibrant community of like-minded individuals dedicated to creating solutions to some of the continent's most pressing challenges.

It is worth noting that this is only the first part of the project. The next phases will be completed to enable the Innovation Hub to service more businesses and enterprises. The following phase will also include leisure areas, games, and facilities to create a functional and creative environment.

You are invited to take part in the revolution reshaping Africa's digital economy when it opens in a few months. Here is your chance to work your magic.

Come work with us here.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByPatricia

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Patricia introduces Innovation Hub, Africa's tech powerhouse

Patricia introduces Innovation Hub, Africa's tech powerhouse

GiftCardstoNaira: The ultimate Paxful alternative for trading gift card in Nigeria

GiftCardstoNaira: The ultimate Paxful alternative for trading gift card in Nigeria

Telecom revenue threatened as abandoned mobile lines hit 96.7 million

Telecom revenue threatened as abandoned mobile lines hit 96.7 million

Nigerians abandon local sim cards, leading to 96.7 million inactive mobile lines

Nigerians abandon local sim cards, leading to 96.7 million inactive mobile lines

Top 10 African countries where it is most expensive to eat

Top 10 African countries where it is most expensive to eat

Tanzania hits $1.2 billion (Sh2.8 trillion) in investment in just 3 months

Tanzania hits $1.2 billion (Sh2.8 trillion) in investment in just 3 months

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2023

US Treasury Secretary is urging for quick solution to Zambia, Ghana debt problems

US Treasury Secretary is urging for quick solution to Zambia, Ghana debt problems

Online loan apps barred from accessing customers' private details

Online loan apps barred from accessing customers' private details

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote retains richest African title on Forbes billionaires list 2023

Beverages (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria News)

Manufacturers hail as FG suspend proposed ₦10 excise duty charge on beverages

Online loan apps barred from accessing customers' private details (Credit: stawika)

Online loan apps barred from accessing customers' private details

Senate indicts NNPCL for non-disclosure of crude oil supplies worth ₦102 billion

Senate indicts NNPCL for non-disclosure of crude oil supplies worth ₦102 billion