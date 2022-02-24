A statement issued in Ibadan by Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, indicated that an event centre, located at Eleyele area of the city, was also sealed over alleged patronage of illegal waste collector by the owner.
Oyo govt seals popular hotel, event centres for violation of sanitation laws
Oyo State government, on Thursday, sealed the popular Premier Hotel, situated at Mokola hill in Ibadan, over alleged violation of the state environmental sanitation law.
The statement said that the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Abiodun Oni, led his ministry’s enforcement team to seal the two facilities, as part of measures to put an end to environmental nuisance in the state.
It quoted the commissioner as saying that the management of Premier Hotel was not showing concern for the accumulated heaps of waste within the facility’s premises.
“It is disheartening that despite the efforts of this administration to provide an enabling and sustainable environment to residents, people still go ahead violating the environmental laws of the state,” Oni said.
The statement further stated that the team also sealed about 80 shops at Sango market in Ibadan for alleged non-compliance with environmental sanitation laws.
The shop owners were said to have committed offences ranging from indiscriminate dumping of waste on the road median, filthy drainage at the frontage of the shops to non-patronage of authorised waste collectors.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng