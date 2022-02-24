Oyo govt seals popular hotel, event centres for violation of sanitation laws

The statement said that the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Abiodun Oni, led his ministry’s enforcement team to seal the two facilities, as part of measures to put an end to environmental nuisance in the state.

It quoted the commissioner as saying that the management of Premier Hotel was not showing concern for the accumulated heaps of waste within the facility’s premises.

“It is disheartening that despite the efforts of this administration to provide an enabling and sustainable environment to residents, people still go ahead violating the environmental laws of the state,” Oni said.

The statement further stated that the team also sealed about 80 shops at Sango market in Ibadan for alleged non-compliance with environmental sanitation laws.