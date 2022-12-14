Oxford International Group is not a scam: The Oxford Story

OIG is a group that we created to house Marketing sub-groups in Oxford. So, would you say OIG is a Marketing Company?

Yes, OIG is a Marketing company. The breakdown of the acronymsimply means, TheOxford International Group. The international element is valid for the presenceof ourclients and referrals abroad. At the time, we had customers in the UK, theUSAandother parts of the world.

How many businesses or business units does OIG have?

Business Units? I wouldn’t refer to them as business units. I am sure you understandhowa Marketing firm operates, where all units are given specific names to differentiatethemby location and by Market segments.

I understand that the organisation began as a Real Estate Marketingcompany...

Yes, that is true. We started as Oxford Commercial Services which is a Real Estatefirmestablished in 2016 with a singular goal of supporting the government inreducinghousing deficits, which had been our goals and vision. We had about 28Estateslocations across Four states, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers and Abuja at thetime. Thebusiness began as Oxford Commercial. Upon the influx of Marketers, a success fromourbusiness model and hands-on Marketing Training Programs especiallytheNewEntrepreneurs Training. We created OIG out of Oxford Commercial to managetheunitswhich had scaled. It was pertinent to differentiate the Marketing Company fromtheRealEstate Company. In 2020, the world was faced with a global pandemic, most businesses

were re-branding, we also re-branded Oxford Commercial, which nowbecameOxfordReal Estate and Facility Management Limited. Link: TESTIMONIALS FROMTHEALLOCATION OF LAND - YouTube

Reports on different platforms has it that the Marketing Company that doesRealEstate, has business expansions, you want to take us through that?

The expansion of the business began in 2020. It’s common knowledgethat mostbusinesses suffered from cash flow issue hence our decision to go theInformationTechnology route as everyone went online. What we did was to diversifyintootherbusinesses that would generate more income in preparation for the next 5years. Wehad a business forecast since 2016 that was to last till 2021. When 2020 came, it cameasa shock to everyone, most businesses especially as ours at the time was supposedtoaverage information from 2021, but when it came in 2020, we hadtodivest intoAgriculture, Oil and Gas and other businesses; our expertly thought-out positionthroughour Research and Development Department who advised on mitigating risks insteadofconcentrating our funds on Real Estate, hence, we took a decision to takeachunkofour portfolio in Real Estate and invested in other businesses.

Let me take us back a bit. The Marketing Company selling for the Commercial RealEstate firm. OIG is the Marketing Company, Oxford Commercial is theReal Estatefirm. So, the Marketing firm sells everything for Oxford Commercial andbecauseofthe Marketing structure and system you have subsidiaries and teams - Marketingteams which then forms groups and these groups have names. To divest in2020,mitigating risks there was a need to penetrate into the Technologymarketandconsider other opportunities which led to Agriculture and such. That wastheexpansion. Is it fair to say that monies were collected or received fromthepublic?

In 2020, a lot of people didn’t have money. We didn’t do more with peopleinvesting, what we did was divesting our business which enabled the expansion for peopletopartner in 2021.

When you say invest, did people invest in Real Estate?

Yes. For instance, I might try to do figures but I would need to be careful. In2020webroke down the Real Estate business and took a chunk of it to invest in other businessopportunities, our preparation for the next 5 years. By doing that, we openeduptheAgric space, the Oil and Gas space and other businesses we went to at thetimewhichled to requesting for people to partner with us on those businesses we hadopened. Most of the businesses we created in 2021 had a 5 years forecast plan that cantakeover the business space. I want you to imagine a business forecast in Oil andGas. Westarted in 2021 with One fuel station bought and one other on lease after whichwestarted pulling in trucks; we were doing 6 to 8 trucks a week and then the forecast isforus to be a major player in the industry in 5 years, investment in the tune of 1 to6Billion. That was our process for every of our businesses. We weren’t going to proceedinto2021without a forecast as we did in 2016 which almost took us out of business in2020asaresult of the global pandemic. Our rationale about spreading our risks positionedusforgetting funds from other businesses in the event where Real Estate market fails; theresearch at the time hinted on the downward slope on the real estate market as aresultof the pandemic. At the end of every year we interface with analysts andin2021, experts hinted on people investing in Agriculture, Information TechnologyandthenConstruction. Obviously if we invest 500 Million in a business and we get aforecastofgetting 5 to 10 Billion. I wouldn’t do it by myself, I would seek for partners. Everyonethatdoes business with Oxford, has an agreement signed between both parties whichmakesthem partners. The agreement states clearly the purpose of partnershipas well asduration and profit sharing at the end of the period.

At what point did this upset the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC)?

One of the things we need to understand is that we have brands that allowsforreferrals; Marketers posting videos and saying the wrong things all for their commissions. Imagine a marketer selling biscuits and advertising that the particular biscuit hasalarger volume of sugar. Brand control was our point of error. We knowwhat wedoandwhat we do has nothing to do with the Capital Market. Overzealous referrals hadmaderemarks like; bring your money, we will help you turn it over. What are we turning?

We are not the banks; we don’t turn over money. Our clients understandthat ourrelationship grew from the point of Real Estate transactions as a Real EstateCompanythat divested into other businesses where no agreement showed Capital Market and, notanytime a suggestion of us having a license. We are bold to say that bulk of our clientsare family and friends. Hardly would you hear a client say they don’t knowanyoneinOxford, hence the confidence and comfort in doing business with us. Regardless of whatthe referral or marketer must have said, our due process allows for a signedagreement(it’s never a verbal agreement, it’s a signed agreement) showing what was agreed; whatwe want them to do with us, the period and the exit strategy.

Our obvious errors with S.E.C was the use of billboards which we sincerely apologisedfor. You would agree that Marketing teams would go all out to gain topof mindadverts; fliers et al. We had smaller organisations as well who partneredwithgoodintentions for the purpose of sensitising the general public on interestingbusinessopportunities they had with Oxford. Brand control was a major issue andanareaofchallenge which we have put in check now. A term of settlement allowingus gobacktoour Real Estate Business, our Agriculture Business, to regularize and pay our clientswasreached by both parties.

When did the issues with your brand begin?

The regulatory body began having issues with our brand when Marketers andreferralsstarted pulling on flier that showed extremely high returns. We had aproduct at thetime that read 48% returns; profit from one of our business. However, peopledidn’t readthe duration, which stated 16 Months, not 12 Months. The moment everyone saw48%theythrew caution to the wind to check what the duration was - because it doesn’t soundrealistic, hence the conclusion that this business, service or product is a SCAM.

How so? For everyone who does Real Estate business, it’s common knowledgethat 48%in the period of 16 months is practical. Additionally, we are not the Bank nor CapitalMarket related; as a credible organisation, we don’t subscribe to making aprofit of 100%in 16 months then giving you 2%. We don’t think that’s fair and just.

There have been a couple of reports online – on Social Media andblogs, thatmonies gotten from partners are utilised for frivolous spending, openingofnewoffices, maintenance et al; all of which constitute 50% of monies received. Youwant to speak to that?

First, we will like to highlight that not everyone in Nigeria is a business manor woman. Having said that, the plight of businesses and it’s ease in Nigeria is popular knowledgeto all. However, only people with vast entrepreneurial knowledge understandthedynamics of doing business. The banks are suffering today. Overheads in thecountryishuge. In 2021, we’d spent so much on Diesel as well as this year. You don’t exceptcustomers to walk into uncomfortable offices - all because, hey ... Diesel is N800.00. Overhead costs on employees as well. Every business you invest in produces costof

funds; we didn’t go to the bank for loans, we spoke to partners, drewagreementsandengaged in businesses to pay in due time. If we don’t engage in any businessandfrivolously spend their funds, what did we show them before they committedthefunds?That’s the question.

For a company that has existed since 2016 with clients who had engagedpartneredandhad done business with us for more than 5 times, in Nigeria and abroad. Someof ourclients still believe in us, they understand that this is a phase and we will get out ofit. When our balance sheet was Twenty Million, no one considered us fraudulent, whenwepitched at Two Hundred Million it was same, at the point of scaling to TwoBillionthenews fell on us as scammers. Our business journey is a story of growth andresilience.

There’s something you do, that makes you grow overtime and I do not thinkthatinNigeria, a fraudulent company can survive 5 years. Oxford would be 6 years old; youpossibly can’t scam people on the first year, second year, third year, fourthyear, fifthyear; please show me that company. After the issue with the Securities andExchangeCommission, our businesses are still on, we are till engaged in Real Estate, our Farmsarestill operational, in partnership with people. True, we suffered a major hit in2022asaresult of S.E.C; it’s affected our cash flow and business. We are not goingtoshyawayfrom for the truth, it wasn’t a good year for our stakeholders, people whobelievedinus, our Mothers, our Aunties, our In-Laws who brought their monies in - it wasn’t agoodyear. We need to realise that Oxford isn’t a business reliant on investors monies. Wehaddone business before investors came into the narrative. We didn’t growfromearningOne Million to One Billion by just walking it through.

Our Chairman’s picture in 2016 on the street of Ikorodu marketing Real Estateasdisplayed on one of the blogs. You can imagine him sweating on the street of Ikoroduas shown on those videos asking people to buy and invest in Real EstatewithRealEstate captions on Shomolu made T Shirts; you can imagine same bloggers placingpictures of our Chairman’s designer suits in 2021 while in the office without connectingthedots. We will like to challenge every blogger to investigate Oxford fromwhereit beganin 2016. Days of dancing on the streets of Lagos just to convenience peoplethat Landedproperties is the best investment. The S.E.C issue gave us a major hit, the PRwasverybad, but today we are glad that we can continue our businesses, pleadwithourcustomers, make payments with payment plans; we have set up a number of ExternalSolicitors Chambers in Lagos and Abuja attending to our clients to makelifeeasyforthem. We will like to assure you that none of our clients will lose their money.

Tell me, you’ve spoken about obvious mistakes; brand control andoverzealousMarketers. Are there any other obvious mistakes the brand made?

Yes, please. As a brand we took a decision to create a number of businesses, oneofwhich is Finance. Our Chairman who has a finance background with active experienceinthe Stock Brokerage, thought it was important that Finance is abusinessforconsideration which led to engaging with S.E.C for an Asset Management license. We

didn’t engage S.E.C for licenses to do Real Estate investment. Our business model withReal Estate was simply; meet the client, discuss the opportunity, share theprofit atapercentage which is covered in the agreement. Unfortunately for us S.E.Cfrownedat thebillboards and high percentages, resulting to halting the registration process. Itisunfortunate that promoters of the Real Estate business are the same promoters pushingfor an Asset Management license. If we had engaged with a different brand, perhapswe wouldn’t have these issue. We took the license to establish an Asset ManagementBusiness. If you investigate, the only figure in the Asset Management account wastheregistration fee required for processing. We went ahead to setting up an officeforthecommencement of business. If the license had been gotten, the narrativewouldn’tbesame. What we were indicted for is the billboards, regrettably what the billboardsread, is great profit in Real Estate.

The billboards and fliers out there didn’t just major on Real Estate, it majoredonAgriculture and I understand that there were fliers for Dredging as well astheinformation suggesting that your organisation has people investing inOil andGas.

It is important to understand that Real Estate cuts across all of the businesses thatwedo. If you speak to Agriculture, its acceptable that this is done on Farmlands, buyingand selling of Farmlands. You purchase Farmland, you re-sell, lease andcultivateonsame Farmland then share profit. We will like the general public to knowthat becauseit’s called Farmland it’s tagged under Agriculture. For Dredging, the locations whereourdredgers are present are bought for our estates. We partner with people whosell Sandto sell to business men and business women in the Construction field, andthenshareprofit. All of these businesses find their expression from Real Estate.

We are open to other opportunities attached to Real Estate; the only areaof RealEstate we didn’t consider was Construction, due to its duration for profit turnaround.

What are you doing to mitigating these issues; bloggers are having afieldday. Weunderstand that aggrieved customers keep crying at your offices, makinglivevideos, clients constant troll your organisation on popular social mediahandlesand as reported, clients arresting Marketers? I also do understandthat someclients have received their monies. Secondly, did S.E.C instruct that paymentofinterest should not be returned to your investors?

Okay. I will begin with answering the first one, clients crying, I will debunk that.

Our offices are open, we have personnel, Customer Service Executives makingcalls, sending emails and attending to clients. We have Senior officers open tomeetingclientsat our offices. We didn’t stop at it, we employed the services of External Solicitorstolook into issues that are a bit complicated; pros and cons where some of our clientswould accept Cash in lieu of their funds or Lands in lieu of their funds. So, weconsidered the evaluation which has gained us some success. Additionally, our CustomerService Unit have done a good job on following up with our clients, statingreasonsfordelay in payment while requesting for an extension of time. A lot of peoplehavegottentheir payments, even as we continually appeal to our clients to believe in us. Theywouldnot lose their money. We also want to use this medium to appreciate someof ourcustomers, they’ve been extremely understanding; customers who tell us, ‘it’s fine, wewillroll over or if you have a landed property, give it to us, we will have yousell it whenit’s time’.

On the issue of S.E.C, when you do a scheme that isn’t registered or licensed, theyconsider it necessary that capitals be returned to our Clients. But we are sokeenthatour clients would still do Real Estate with us benefit from us.

Thank you so much for your time, we do hope that the general public understandsthis. On a final note, would you say the Oxford International Group is ascam?

No, Oxford International Group is not a scam. As earlier stated, we appreciaterealjournalists investigating our brand as well as educating young people whowouldnotprioritize monetization over true, intelligent and prudent journalistic work.

Benjamin Sarumi

Head, Corporate Communications

For: Oxford International Group

