ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Over $700 million worth of Nigerian agro-produce exported to Europe rejected

Solomon Ekanem

Nigerian agro exports to Europe worth over $700 million have been reported to be rejected due to its low quality.

Nigerian Agro produce
Nigerian Agro produce

This was revealed by the President and Chairman, the Board of Trustees, African Export–Import Bank, Afrixembank, Prof. Benedict Oramah when he spoke at the official commissioning of the Africa Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) in Sagamu, Ogun State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The AQAC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Afreximbank’s Fund for African Export Development (FEDA) and will help process African made goods of the highest quality thus strengthening their competitiveness and providing confidence to buyers and consumers alike.

Oramah further mentioned that the Afrixembank was working towards addressing this economic mishap which has put several Agro-processing exporters in jeopardy.

He stated: “Due to poor quality over $700 million worth of agro-produce are rejected from Europe alone. About 76 per cent of exports from Africa are rejected annually. We are working with a lot of organisations to create the framework for the harmonisation of standards across the continent”.

This is certainly disturbing for the agro sector seeing the industry accounted for 4.96 percent of Nigeria’s total foreign trade in H1, 2022.

Further data also revealed that agro-food items worth N343.4 billion was exported In the first half (H1) of 2022 showing an increase of 17.3% from N292.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

Speaking further, Oramah noted that the opening of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) would go a long way to transform African businesses as it would open up new markets across the continent.

The Afrixembank Boss however, reiterated the need for African products to meet international standards in order to make their mark in countries around the world thus the reason the organization set out to work with a lot of firms to create a framework for harmonization of standards across the continent.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Over $700 million worth of Nigerian agro-produce exported to Europe rejected

Over $700 million worth of Nigerian agro-produce exported to Europe rejected

Twitter suffers downtime as platform undergoes backend server architecture changes

Twitter suffers downtime as platform undergoes backend server architecture changes

Tanzanian president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, continues to show Africans the blueprint of female leadership

Tanzanian president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, continues to show Africans the blueprint of female leadership

NGX extends bullish run, indices up 0.46%

NGX extends bullish run, indices up 0.46%

Dangote and others invested billions in rehabilitating dozens of Nigerian road networks in 4 years

Dangote and others invested billions in rehabilitating dozens of Nigerian road networks in 4 years

Europe’s largest economy Germany plans to make larger investments in Africa come 2023

Europe’s largest economy Germany plans to make larger investments in Africa come 2023

WhatsApp will stop supporting over 40 phone models including iPhone, Samsung from December 31

WhatsApp will stop supporting over 40 phone models including iPhone, Samsung from December 31

Telecom operators threaten to withdraw USSD services from banks as debt hits N80 billion

Telecom operators threaten to withdraw USSD services from banks as debt hits N80 billion

Wonderland responds to complaint and reiterates safety for its customers

Wonderland responds to complaint and reiterates safety for its customers

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Whatsapp

WhatsApp will stop supporting over 40 phone models including iPhone, Samsung from December 31

Elon Musk's Starlink set to launch in Nigeria before end of 2022

Elon Musk's Starlink set to launch in Nigeria before end of 2022

Aviation: 4 states with highest air fares emerge as ticket prices increase by 97% in one year

Aviation: 4 states with highest air fares emerge as ticket prices increase by 97% in one year

Agony of Nigerians over soaring cooking gas price.

Agony of Nigerians over soaring cooking gas price