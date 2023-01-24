ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

oraimo encourages users to ‘Find Their Rhythm’ with the launch of new limited-edition open audio series

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByoraimo

oraimo encourages users to ‘Find Their Rhythm’ with the launch of new limited-edition open audio series
oraimo encourages users to ‘Find Their Rhythm’ with the launch of new limited-edition open audio series

The unprecedented open-ear design allows you to hear music and your surroundings clearly at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Market Leader and Africa's No. 1 consumer electronic brand, oraimo, has announced the launch of its Limited Edition Open Audio Series, consisting of the oraimo OpenCirclet and OpenPods. The new Open Audio marvel comes with an open-ear design that allows you to listen to music and hear your surroundings at the same time.

As a trendsetter in the electronics and smart accessories category, oraimo, with this limited edition series, has introduced an ultra-new Open-Ear Air Conduction Technology that guarantees top sound quality through its unique design. This technology allows you to listen to music for long hours without discomfort or hearing damage.

With its extended battery life, Fitness and Fashion enthusiasts can enjoy, without disruption, up to 40 hours of ample listening time on the OpenPods and 16 hours on the OpenCirclet. In addition, the innovative and revolutionary Open-Audio Series offers its users ultra-comfort for long wear and sweat protection.

"Consumers have been looking for earbuds that let them stay focused without having to pop out a bud to hear traffic, a training partner, nature, a friend, or anything else," said the Country Marketing Manager, David Onyeneke. "Our new Open Audio Series solves all these problems – allowing full transparency mode that keeps you safe without compromising sound quality."

The #FindYourRhythm campaign for this Open-Ear Limited Edition series speaks to tuning into life and staying tuned with your reality. It shows how you can now listen to music while staying connected to the world around you. The campaign materials showcase a strong sense of self-expression, authenticity, and relevance. The campaign showcases how the brand affords creatives the freedom to be their unstoppable true self anytime, anywhere.

oraimo encourages users to ‘Find Their Rhythm’ with the launch of new limited-edition open audio series
oraimo encourages users to ‘Find Their Rhythm’ with the launch of new limited-edition open audio series Pulse Nigeria
oraimo encourages users to ‘Find Their Rhythm’ with the launch of new limited-edition open audio series
oraimo encourages users to ‘Find Their Rhythm’ with the launch of new limited-edition open audio series Pulse Nigeria
oraimo encourages users to ‘Find Their Rhythm’ with the launch of new limited-edition open audio series
oraimo encourages users to ‘Find Their Rhythm’ with the launch of new limited-edition open audio series Pulse Nigeria

The all-new oraimo OpenCirclet & OpenPods are undoubtedly the go-to earbuds for the young and hip generation due to their sound-output, slick look, and functionality. The aesthetic works for the confident fashionista, agile athlete, and tech-forward individuals searching for advanced listening capabilities.

oraimo is committed to developing new innovative products that help its consumers to be different and keep exploring. The Limited Edition OpenCirclet and OpenPods will be available for purchase across leading online and offline retailers across the country.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByoraimo

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Coralstone Capital rolls out the drums for her 3rd year anniversary

Coralstone Capital rolls out the drums for her 3rd year anniversary

oraimo encourages users to ‘Find Their Rhythm’ with the launch of new limited-edition open audio series

oraimo encourages users to ‘Find Their Rhythm’ with the launch of new limited-edition open audio series

CBN raises interest rate to 17.5%

CBN raises interest rate to 17.5%

600 European investors set their sites on the economic opportunities in Tanzania

600 European investors set their sites on the economic opportunities in Tanzania

Kenya's new administration targets borrowing 89% more than predecessor in first term

Kenya's new administration targets borrowing 89% more than predecessor in first term

Uganda is set to join the list of major oil producing African countries

Uganda is set to join the list of major oil producing African countries

Zambia joins Ghana in its quest to restructure its debt under the G20 Common Framework

Zambia joins Ghana in its quest to restructure its debt under the G20 Common Framework

Elon Musk moves to regulate Ads on Twitter with higher priced subscription

Elon Musk moves to regulate Ads on Twitter with higher priced subscription

Redesigned Naira: 6 important details to note as CBN launches cash-swap program

Redesigned Naira: 6 important details to note as CBN launches cash-swap program

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CBN stabilizes the Naira with N6.9 trillion in 10 months

CBN stabilizes the Naira with N6.9 trillion in 10 months

Redesigned naira notes (Guardian)

Redesigned Naira: 6 important details to note as CBN launches cash-swap program

Fraudsters access over 30,000 PayPal customer accounts using login credentials

Fraudsters access over 30,000 PayPal customer accounts using login credentials

PoS operators speak on increasing service charge over new cash withdrawal policy

PoS operators speak on increasing service charge over new cash withdrawal policy