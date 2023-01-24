oraimo encourages users to ‘Find Their Rhythm’ with the launch of new limited-edition open audio series

Market Leader and Africa's No. 1 consumer electronic brand, oraimo, has announced the launch of its Limited Edition Open Audio Series, consisting of the oraimo OpenCirclet and OpenPods. The new Open Audio marvel comes with an open-ear design that allows you to listen to music and hear your surroundings at the same time.

As a trendsetter in the electronics and smart accessories category, oraimo, with this limited edition series, has introduced an ultra-new Open-Ear Air Conduction Technology that guarantees top sound quality through its unique design. This technology allows you to listen to music for long hours without discomfort or hearing damage.

With its extended battery life, Fitness and Fashion enthusiasts can enjoy, without disruption, up to 40 hours of ample listening time on the OpenPods and 16 hours on the OpenCirclet. In addition, the innovative and revolutionary Open-Audio Series offers its users ultra-comfort for long wear and sweat protection.

"Consumers have been looking for earbuds that let them stay focused without having to pop out a bud to hear traffic, a training partner, nature, a friend, or anything else," said the Country Marketing Manager, David Onyeneke. "Our new Open Audio Series solves all these problems – allowing full transparency mode that keeps you safe without compromising sound quality."

The #FindYourRhythm campaign for this Open-Ear Limited Edition series speaks to tuning into life and staying tuned with your reality. It shows how you can now listen to music while staying connected to the world around you. The campaign materials showcase a strong sense of self-expression, authenticity, and relevance. The campaign showcases how the brand affords creatives the freedom to be their unstoppable true self anytime, anywhere.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The all-new oraimo OpenCirclet & OpenPods are undoubtedly the go-to earbuds for the young and hip generation due to their sound-output, slick look, and functionality. The aesthetic works for the confident fashionista, agile athlete, and tech-forward individuals searching for advanced listening capabilities.

oraimo is committed to developing new innovative products that help its consumers to be different and keep exploring. The Limited Edition OpenCirclet and OpenPods will be available for purchase across leading online and offline retailers across the country.

---