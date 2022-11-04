Opera launches NFT analytics tool to help users track, verify digital collectibles

For instance, a user can monitor the most popular NFT projects, study charts which indicate the NFT popularity and also follow up with opinions of key collectors and industry experts using the analytic tool.

The tool also helps users recognise potential scams, along with on-chain data which in turn, will provide users with off-chain data from social media sources, as well as reveal the team behind the NFT project.

Some insights into the NFT project's team that can be revealed to users include the number of social media followers, active member number, and total mentions over 24 hours.

While the NFT market has grown in leaps and bounds with users making huge sellouts, it is important to note the presence of risks associated with malicious traders who are all out to copy projects and market off to unsuspecting NFT enthusiasts.

"Our aim with the Opera Crypto Browser is to provide a portal into Web3 at its fullest. From browsing dApps to using their funds, our users can explore Web3 from the safe environment of a user-friendly browser by a trusted brand. Today, with DegenKnows, we are giving them an innovative tool to explore and understand the world of NFTs and perhaps spot the next big project ahead of others," said Susie Batt, Crypto Ecosystem Lead at Opera.

Opera has stated that all users of the Opera browser will have premium access to DegenKnows while users who make use other browsers other than Opera can also access DegenKnows but with a limited free trial that will be available until the end of 2022.

Opera also announced that alongside the launch of DegenKnows, three major blockchains have been integrated into the Opera Crypto Browser.