OPEC list: Nigeria drops 3 places to 7th position

Reports from petroleum authorities put the amount of crude stolen daily at 200,000 barrels per day and the country has been reported to lose millions of dollars in revenue to the ugly trend.

Crude Oil was once a significant contributor to Nigeria's national GDP, but recent data has shown this position has been lost to Information and communications technology and trade as both commodities contributed more to the country's GDP during the second quarter of this year.

The OPEC’s report revealed that in October, Nigeria’s output was a mere 1.014 million barrels per day which caused the massive drop in OPEC's ranking to seventh position.

With the new ranking, countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Angola and Algeria have overtaken Nigeria in oil production capacity.

Production figures sighted for October revealed that Nigeria’s production stood at 1. 014mb/d, a very low output compared to Angola - 1. 051mb/d; Algeria - 1.060mb/d; Kuwait - 2.811mb/d; UAE - 3.188mb/d; Iraq - 4.651mb/d; and Saudi Arabia - 10. 957mb/d.

In September, Nigeria was overtaken by Angola as it lost its position as Africa's top oil producer. It also dropped to the fourth position in the same month on OPEC s list.