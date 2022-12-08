ADVERTISEMENT
OMO concludes plastic recycling awareness campaign in Lagos, set to expand program across Nigeria

OMO concludes plastic recycling awareness campaign in Lagos, set to expand program across Nigeria
OMO, Unilever's innovative detergent brand, has concluded the first phase of its 2022 Plastic Recycling program, an initiative focused on influencing change by educating young Nigerians and school children on sustainability and protection of the environment while urging them to take action through effective waste disposal and recycling.

The first phase, which was launched in November, covered thirty schools in Lagos, with Dirt For Good awareness campaigns by OMO scheduled to hold in more states across the country.

"OMO has consistently emphasized its commitment to improving sustainability choices over the years and is highly devoted to the cause of cleaner future," said Chinonyerem Opara, Brand Manager, OMO. "Apart from product innovation, we also understand the possible impact of driving change by highlighting the demands of the new generation on the environment, impact, and how we can engage them to take action for causes they love that would benefit them, the society and the environment".

"Globally, young people are leading the conversation on the need to address climate change. Consequently, teaching children the right information and inspiring them towards more positive aspects of climate change awareness is essential. We are focused on driving the message to all communities", she added.

The plastic recycling campaign, under OMO's Dirt for Good, is a four-week program focused on making children and youths a part of the solution towards addressing plastic waste and littering by sensitizing and encouraging them to collect and recycle plastic waste.

The initiative emphasised the brand's enduring commitment to sustainability, which has garnered massive recognition in the industry. The brand won the Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign Award at the 2022 Nigerian Marketing Award and received an award in the CSR category at the 2022 ADVAN Award.

